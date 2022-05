“On Friday, May 6, 2022, at approximately 10:25 p.m., Turlock Police Officers responded to a 9.1.1 call of a rape that had just occurred at the Days Inn, 185 North Tully Road. Officers arrived on scene within minutes and detained a male standing near the office who matched the description of the suspect. This man was later determined to be Osman Mukhammadiyev, 29–years old, resident of Springfield, Massachusetts, and a long-haul truck driver.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO