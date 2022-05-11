IWU-National & Global Launches Updated MSN Program
MARION, Ind. (May 11, 2022) — The IWU-National & Global School of Nursing is excited to announce updates to its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program. Formerly the MSN in Nursing Administration, the new MSN in Health Systems Leadership contains updated content to align better with the nursing industry’s...
MUNCIE, Ind.—Former Muncie Central High School student and 2021 Delaware County Fair Queen 1st Runner-Up Taegan Carpenter was recently awarded the highly competitive Boren Scholarship. The Boren Scholarship is an initiative of the Defense Language and National Security Education Office of the US Department of Defense. This year, it was awarded to 208 college students across the nation and provides each of them with up to $25,000 for study abroad in areas critical to national security. Carpenter will be studying for one year in Taiwan to improve her Mandarin language skills.
MARION, Ind. (May 11, 2022) — IWU-National & Global is excited to announce a partnership between the DeVoe School of Business and the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), which will provide discounted opportunities for students to achieve a certification in supply chain warehousing and/or supply chain procurement. By enrolling in these programs, students access discounted rates that can save them up to $200.
Two Noblesville families received $1,053 each from Fifth Third Bank in celebration of babies born May 3, which is Fifth Third Bank’s namesake day. The babies were born at Riverview Health Hospital. The Harts family, parents Madison and Adam and baby Julian, and the Hamrouni family, parents Alae and...
Ind. (WNDU) - Miller’s Health Services Inc. announced that it could be laying off nearly 700 employees due to their terminating operator’s lease. The news came thanks to a WARN notification, issued by the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification act, that requires employers to give official notice to certain state and local government units or officials to inform them of pending terminations. Affected employees were also notified.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today announced the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. The Indiana scholars include (hometown, scholar, school, location):. IN – Carmel – Kevin Wang, Carmel High School,...
A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is detailing plans to terminate its operating leases at eight Indiana locations, affecting nearly 700 employees. In a series of notices to the state, Miller’s Health Systems Inc. says, however, that it expects the new operator of each facility “will hire most if not all of the MHS employees currently working” at those locations.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 800,000 people across the country experience a stroke each year. A stroke is defined as a loss of blood flow to a part of the brain. It can be caused by a blood clot or broken blood vessels. Regardless of the circumstance, a stroke can seriously damage a person’s brain and lead to a lifetime of complications.
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Temporary fencing surrounds Arconic as local steel workers consider the possibility of a strike. Their contract with the company expires Sunday as negotiations stall. On Wednesday, members of United Steel Workers Local 115 filed into a Lafayette union hall to take part in a strike...
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation announced it will be changing its school start and end times. According to officials, the change will help alleviate the corporation’s school bus driver shortage. The switch to a four-tier system will eliminate 38 bus routes and thus require fewer drivers. With the staggering time, drivers can run early and late routes and cover more territory.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel and restaurant in southern Indiana owned by PGA legend Fuzzy Zoeller are now open. The Hilton Garden Inn Jeffersonville and Fuzzy's The 15th Club Food & Spirits restaurant opened Thursday. The restaurant is located inside the 114-room hotel on Water Tower Road, on...
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Michigan-based Teijin Automotive Technologies will Thursday break ground on a $110 million expansion at its manufacturing plant in Huntington. The automotive components manufacturer says the project will add 164,000 square feet of space and create up to 225 jobs over the next several years.
No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to love in Indiana. If you're a fan of the outdoors, head to one of the many state parks or national forests for hiking, camping, and fishing. For those who prefer a more urban experience, Indianapolis offers a variety of museums, art galleries, and historic sites.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The deadline is approaching to apply for water and energy bill help in Indiana. It’s a program through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Households earning less than 60 percent of the state median income may qualify. People can apply until Monday at 4...
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: We’ll talk about rising rents across the state of Indiana and what Lafayette is doing to keep living in the city affordable - and how it’s grappling with housing needs for middle and low-income residents. We’ll also look ahead to an upcoming Green Expo where the city will talk about its climate action plan.
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is ordering all flags be flown at half-staff. Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on Monday. This is to honor the one million Americans who have lost their battle to coronavirus. “Each left behind a...
BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. - High school students in Indiana are trading in homework for housework. Perhaps you’ve seen it on a bluff, towering over Lake Michigan in Beverly Shores, Indiana — a historic house badly in need of repair. Now, a group of high school students from Michigan...
INDIANA – With around 200 different species of fish swimming in Indiana waters, even the experienced angler can occasionally net or hook into something that leaves them scratching their head. Don’t be kept wondering – snap a picture and email it to fishid@dnr.IN.gov. Along with the photo,...
