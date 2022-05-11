ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

My Ex Still Sends Me Flowers On Our Anniversary And My New Husband Is Not Having It!

By Leo
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

My EX sends me flowers on our Anniversary date every year. We divorced 10 years ago and have 1 son together. It's just his thing. Well, my new husband said 'that's cute' and that needs to end. He feels now that I'm newly married he feels it's not necessary. I told...

