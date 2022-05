The 2023 BMW M2 coupe has to be one of the most highly-anticipated cars that will be unveiled in the coming months. We've seen it being hooned around the Green Hell and we know it'll come standard with an S58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six. Recent spy shots show it will get the same bucket seats as the M3/M4 and the rumor mill suggest it will have a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO