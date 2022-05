Low-cost airline easyJet hit the headlines at the weekend when it announced it would be removing the back row of seats from its A319 fleet, in order to operate flights on the aircraft with one fewer crew member.UK legislation dictates that each flight must have “one member of the cabin crew for every 50 or fraction of 50 passenger seats installed in the aircraft.”The move will reduce capacity on some of the carrier’s planes from 156 to 150 passengers.It’s just one of the effects of the staff shortages that have hit airlines including easyJet and British Airways this spring, with...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO