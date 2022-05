Two Amazon warehouse workers who were involved with a campaign to unionise the retail giant’s compound in Staten Island were fired within the last week following two union elections at the company’s New York City facilities.The terminations also come as the company fired several senior managers at the compound’s JFK8 warehouse, where workers who sought to join a union won the first successful US union election within the world’s largest online retailer on 1 April.The results of that election brought international attention to the facility’s 8,300 workers, and the upstart Amazon Labor Union’s campaign gained support from members of...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 2 DAYS AGO