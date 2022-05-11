ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winder, GA

Police arrest Winder man they say killed his roommate, stole his truck

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
WINDER, Ga. — Police in Winder have arrested a man they say killed his roommate last week.

According to investigators, the man who owned a property on East Broad Street went into the home on East Broad Street after neither of the tenants being seen for several days. Inside the home, he found 69-year-old David Wolfe dead.

The property owner also noticed that Wolfe’s vehicle was missing. They found the stolen car abandoned in another part of Barrow County.

They say Wolfe’s roommate, 54-year-old Miguel Martinez, is known to travel by bicycle, and does not have a valid driver’s license.

Police say that Martinez could have been on the run since May 3 or 4. The medical examiner will have to determine Wolfe’s exact time of death.

The Winder Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s assistance on May 7 when Wolfe’s body was found.

