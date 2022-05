Fans of Audrey Niffenegger’s beloved novel The Time Traveler’s Wife, who were most likely stoked when they heard a new adaptation was coming to their television screens, will abhor HBO’s new drama series of the same name. People not familiar with the book…will probably also hate it. A romance for the ages, Henry DeTamble is a dashing librarian plagued by a genetic disorder that makes him involuntarily time travel, often into dangerous situations, and also back to his wife Clare Abshire’s own childhood. From Steven Moffat, most well known for his run of Doctor Who and as the creator of Sherlock, the show makes one baffling decision after another, leaving it entirely unwatchable.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO