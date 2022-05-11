ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester police seize ‘large number’ of stolen dirt bikes, ATVs from basement

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmIQm_0faM6ged00

WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester police said this week they seized a “large number” of stolen dirt bikes and ATVs from a basement.

A team of officers made the seizure Monday at a Shamrock Street home following an investigation.

Police in central Massachusetts last year warned of a rise in off-road vehicle thefts. Dirt bike and ATV owners are advised to lock their vehicles securely with a chain, consider storing them without fuel and removing spark plugs, and to use caution if advertising them for sale online.

Comments / 8

Regina Feil
2d ago

These 💩🛍 terrorize motorists and pedestrians a like so happy they made this bust! I hope you guys get your bikes back!

Reply(1)
7
craig
2d ago

when do the police try to find the rightful owners of the bikes seeing how I had 2 stolen

Reply(2)
5
Related
CBS Boston

Worcester police arrest Dashaun Stokes-Sims in connection with bus driver stabbing

WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that injured a WRTA bus driver. Dashaun Stokes-Sims is facing multiple charges. According to police, Stokes-Sims got on a bus on Lincoln Street Wednesday, slashed at the driver’s face, and then ran off. The driver, who has been driving for Worcester Transit for more than five years, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. He received multiple stitches for a wound that stretched from his ear to his chin. He came home on Thursday to spend some time with his fiancé and four children, but had to go back to the hospital Friday morning to get the stitches on his face checked again. “I hope the person really takes time to reflect and understand that he almost took a father away from his four kids, and all his kids are very young still and he wouldn’t have been here anymore,” fiancé Kayla Peters said. “His kids need him.” Stokes-Sims was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Springfield Man Nabbed For Shooting Car, Police Say

A Western Massachusetts has been arrested on firearms charges in connection with a shooting where bullets hit a car. The arrest took place in Hampden County in Springfield around 8:45 a.m., Thursday, May 12. Victor Aytche, age 29, of Springfield, was arrested on a warrant by members of the Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Hanson Police search for hit-and-run driver that injured bicyclist

HANSON (CBS) – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Hanson Thursday evening. Police are searching for a white SUV that is believed to have hit the bicyclist on Route 14 at about 5:50 p.m. The vehicle possibly has front end and passenger side damage. Surveillance video shows the SUV hitting a children’s playset and a mailbox seconds before police say that same SUV hit the bicyclist. The vehicle was heading east on Route 14 toward Pembroke. NEW: Nest camera video shows a white SUV hitting a mailbox and furniture on Maquan St in Hanson seconds before police say that...
HANSON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Worcester, MA
Cars
State
Massachusetts State
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating after young man found dead in Sturbridge park

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a young man was found dead in Wells State Park in Sturbridge early Thursday morning, officials said. Troopers responding to the parking lot of the park around 3:30 a.m. found the 20-year-old victim’s car, which was unattended with the engine running, according to Massachusetts State Police.
STURBRIDGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Four arrested, guns and drugs seized on Fort Pleasant Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Four suspects are facing charges after a illegal firearms investigation in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that detectives received information that 21-year-old Jose Gonzalez-Feliciano of Springfield, a member of the Knox Street Posse gang, was illegally possessing a gun. He and three other people were found around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Fort Pleasant Avenue.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

Man, 20, Found Dead in Parked Car at Mass. State Park

A man who'd been missing for several hours was found dead in a running car parked at a Massachusetts state park in Sturbridge Thursday morning, police said. Officers began searching Wells State Park since at least 3:30 a.m. before the man, a 20-year-old from Warren, was discovered in the car at a parking lot on Walker Pond Road about three hours later, state police said.
STURBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Worcester Police release photo of Dashaun Stokes-Sims, wanted for stabbing city bus driver

WORCESTER (CBS) – Police released a photo of Dashaun Stokes-Sims, the man wanted for allegedly stabbing a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver on Wednesday. The violent incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Lincoln Street. Worcester Police said they don’t yet know if the incident was random or if the men knew each other. Dashaun Stokes-Sims. (Image Credit: Worcester Police) The driver received multiple stitches for a wound that stretched from his ear to his chin. Despite searching the area for an extended period of time, police have not yet been able to locate Stokes-Sims. On Thursday, police asked for the public’s help locating the 28-year-old. Anyone who sees Stokes-Sims is asked to call 911 and not approach him.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dirt Bikes#Atvs#Police
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Driver Accused of Running Over Motorcyclist in Groton

A 41-year-old Norwich woman has been arrested after running over a motorcyclist in Groton and trying to leave the scene, according to police. Police said they received several 911 calls around 5:13 p.m. Wednesday reporting a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Route 12 and Ohio Avenue and officers found the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old Bozrah man, conscious and alert.
GROTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
fox29.com

Alleged drug trafficker's seized sports car collection up for auction

An amazing car collection with a notorious past is up for auction in Massachusetts. The sports cars were seized by the Northwestern District Attorney's Office in 2020 following the arrest of Cory Taylor, who police found with 138 pounds of marijuana in a van he was driving during a routine traffic stop.
ORANGE, MA
CBS Boston

‘Little Queer Library’ in Waltham hit by vandal for 4th time this year

WALTHAM (CBS) — A free library in Waltham has been raided for the fourth time this year. Organizers of the “Little Queer Library” said that once again, someone has stolen 50 books aimed at LGBTQ teens from the sidewalk library. The latest incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera but it’s difficult to make out any defining features. The person also ripped up plants and dumped other supplies inside, library organizers said. Anyone with information about the incident should call Waltham Police.
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Video shows police stopping Louis Coleman, accused in Jassy Correia’s kidnapping death

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time on Friday, authorities showed what happened when police stopped Louis Coleman, who is accused in the 2019 kidnapping death of Jassy Correia. Video from Delaware State Police shows troopers stopping Coleman’s car. They later found the body of the 23-year-old Correia in the trunk. The young mother disappeared five days earlier after a night out celebrating her birthday. Prosecutors showed the video in court during Coleman’s trial. They have previously said that security camera video showed Coleman carrying a body into his apartment in Providence the day Correia disappeared, then several days later lifting a large, heavy suitcase into the car. Coleman is charged with kidnapping resulting in death.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Worcester Police searching for suspect who stabbed bus driver

WORCESTER (CBS) – The driver of a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus was stabbed Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Lincoln Street around 2:45 p.m. Police said a man dressed in black climbed on board and slashed at the driver’s face and then ran off. “Entered the bus here and stabbed the bus driver,” said Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha. “We don’t know if it was something random or whether they knew each other. That’s something we’ll uncover as part of the investigation.” The driver radioed for help, and passengers on the bus called 911. Worcester Police said the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The driver received multiple stitches for a wound that stretched from his ear to his chin. Police searched the area for the suspect, including stores in the Lincoln Plaza shopping center and the brush along I-290. “There was an officer with a dog who was checking over shrubs and bushes and islands in the parking lot and an officer guarding, as I said, a garment that it looks like somebody threw away,” witness Mark McCarthy said. No arrests have been made.
WORCESTER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire department respond to truck fire, exploding fuel tank

“Massachusetts State Police in Millbury responded to a truck fire on Route 495 North in Milford. The driver kept attempting to go back to get his belongings until a Trooper told him to stop and had him stand behind the cover of a Good Samaritan pickup truck that had pulled over nearby. The fuel tank blew up less than 30 seconds after the Trooper moved him away from the truck.
MILLBURY, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy