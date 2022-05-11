Worcester police seize ‘large number’ of stolen dirt bikes, ATVs from basement

WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester police said this week they seized a “large number” of stolen dirt bikes and ATVs from a basement.

A team of officers made the seizure Monday at a Shamrock Street home following an investigation.

Police in central Massachusetts last year warned of a rise in off-road vehicle thefts. Dirt bike and ATV owners are advised to lock their vehicles securely with a chain, consider storing them without fuel and removing spark plugs, and to use caution if advertising them for sale online.