ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys News: Brady to outearn Romo and Aikman in TV, shopping for bubble players, Black Friday football?

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fj2TZ_0faM1FGb00

It was a day when the world was reminded what a cash cow the NFL is. There’s so much money in the business of pro football that Fox Sports has already reportedly promised a broadcasting job to Tom Brady for whenever he decides to step away from actually playing. What’s more, he’s set to earn more per year than the current record-holders (both ex-Cowboys quarterbacks) combined.

In other financial news, Amazon wants to stage a game on Black Friday so badly they’ve upped their outrageous bid to possibly make it happen this year. Also in News and Notes, we’re exploring which players currently on other teams’ bubbles might make good free agent adds in Dallas, we’re diving in to the big year ahead for safety Donovan Wilson, we’re keeping an eye on rookie linebacker Damone Clark’s rehab, and we’re checking in on a former Cowboys DB who’s now HC of his own program. All that, plus veteran pass rushers, fifth-year options, and the unlikely member of the Cowboys worth rooting for this year.

Tom Brady’s contract with Fox reportedly worth more than Tony Romo, Troy Aikman TV deals :: Dallas Morning News

When Brady does hang up his playcalling wristband, he’ll reportedly step right into a record broadcasting contract. By a lot. Former Cowboys quarterbacks Romo and Aikman each make $18 million a season for CBS and ESPN, respectively. The New York Post is saying Brady’s 10-year deal with Fox is worth an absurd $37.5 million per year.

3 roster bubble candidates the Cowboys should keep an eye on :: The Landry Hat

Maybe the next free agency add for the Cowboys hasn’t been let go by his current team yet. Of players who could be on the bubble right now, defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon may not stick around in New Orleans, center Lloyd Cushenberry III has rookie competition in Denver, and Lions running back Jamaal Williams has history with Mike McCarthy.

Why the Cowboys should add another pass rusher in 2022 free agency :: Blogging the Boys

There’s a firm belief in football circles that there’s no such thing as too many pass rushers. Even though the Cowboys have high hopes for second-round draft pick De Williams, one has to assume a slow start for the rookie. In the meantime, there is plenty of veteran talent still on the market. The team has enough money to bring in Jason Pierre-Paul, Jadeveon Clowney, Trey Flowers, or Justin Houston to beef up the defensive line and give Williams time to adjust to the pro game.

How Damone Clark's approach will help his rehab :: The Mothership

Over his final two years at LSU, the linebacker was awarded the program’s prestigious No. 18 jersey, a storied number around Baton Rouge. “He wore that number at LSU for a reason,” Will McClay said, “and you got that feeling when you met with him.” Now Clark will have to bring his “all about ball” approach to his recovery from an offseason neck surgery if he wants to see the field this season.

Safety Donovan Wilson faces challenging contract year in 2022 :: Inside the Star

Wilson was seen as an emerging star less than two years ago. But after his own injuries, a breakout effort from Jayron Kearse, and the re-signing of Malik Hooker, the former sixth-round pick now has his work cut out for him with free agency looming in 2023. He’ll need to make the most of every opportunity.

Former Cowboys CB Orlando Scandrick to relaunch football program at L.A. high school :: Cowboys Wire

The nine-year Cowboy will try to restart the Vikings football program at Playa del Ray’s St. Bernard High School. The school hasn’t played a game since spring 2021, when their then-coach resigned suddenly. They were unable to field a team in the fall due to lack of players. Now the hometown Scandrick will lead the charge back to the gridiron.

Amazon wants to take a $70 million gamble on the NFL for Black Friday 2022 :: Sportscasting

The online retailer has reportedly upped its bid to stream an NFL game on the day after Thanksgiving. Two big challenges: it would be the seventh national game that weekend, and it would have to be wedged in right after the USA-England World Cup game. But with between $70 and $100 million on the table, it’s possible that Amazon’s Black Friday game, scheduled for 2023, could end up on the schedule for this year.

32 NFL teams, 32 people to root for: From Lamar Jackson to Lovie Smith to Laura Fryar -- and beyond :: NFL.com

The gridiron warriors aren’t the only NFL heroes worth pulling for. Consider Laura Fryar, assistant to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. This will be Fryar’s first season in Dallas without her mom, Marylyn Love, who passed away in March after 40-plus years as executive assistant to owner Jerry Jones. Love was a popular and beloved figure within the organization, someone whom Jones called his best friend. A storybook ’22 season would mean more to Fryar than nearly anyone in Cowboys Nation.

Micah Parsons, Tyler Smith take in Stars-Flames Game 4 :: Dallas Stars (Twitter)

Why the fifth-year option is more and more rare :: The 33rd Team

Usage of the fifth-year option peaked in 2017 and 2018 but saw a sharp decline in 2019 and 2020. Turns out the new CBA may be to blame. Originally, the fifth-year option was solely calculated based on a player’s draft spot and position; the new rules add qualifiers like whether the player reaches a certain amount of playing time or is voted to the Pro Bowl. Fifth-year options are more expensive than they used to be, and the money is more often fully guaranteed to the player now. Expect teams to increasingly cut bait on borderline players set to graduate off their rookie deal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Accident Involving Jerry Jones

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car accident. He was then transported to a hospital for "precautionary reasons." Thankfully, the latest update on Jones' status is quite encouraging. According to WFAA reporter Matt Howerton, Jones' injuries from Wednesday's car...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Report: 1 Thing 'Irritated' Fox Sports With Troy Aikman

Going public with his flirtation with other networks may have been the biggest reason Troy Aikman wasn't retained by FOX, per Sports Business Journal's John Ourand. During a recent podcast appearance with the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, the pair spoke on the Tom Brady situation and how it came about. With Ourand saying:
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Brady, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Wilson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Played Football#American Football#Cowboys News#Fox Sports#News And Notes#Cowboys Db#Dallas Morning News#Cbs#Espn#The New York Post
The Spun

Cowboys Are Trying Out 2 Quarterbacks This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys already have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but that won't stop them from trying to add depth to that position group. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys will bring in quarterbacks Nick Starkel and Terry Wilson for this weekend's minicamp on a tryout basis. Starkel...
NFL
The Spun

Chris Paul's Mother Revealed What Mavericks Fan Allegedly Did

The Dallas Mavericks' series-tying win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday was overshadowed by the extracurricular activities that took place in the crowd. It was reported on Monday that several members of Chris Paul's family were harassed and physically contacted by a Mavericks fan. Paul's mother, Robin, had hands put...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Tom Brady Contract News

If you're not in sports broadcasting, you picked the wrong profession. Tom Brady is getting $375 million over 10 years from FOX Sports to be the network's lead NFL analyst. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post has the latest on the stunning development:. "It is the largest contract in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
The Spun

Patriots Making Quarterback Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots have made quite a bit of movement in the backup quarterback department this offseason. Bill Belichick and the Pats have reportedly worked out a trade to send former fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal will reportedly yield a late-round pick swap, per NFL insider Albert Breer.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
AL.com

Former Alabama prep standout almost missed Cowboys’ draft call

Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams came away impressed when he visited the Dallas Cowboys shortly before the NFL Draft. “It was really just how they presented everything and the plan,” Williams said. “They sat me down and had a whole plan for me. They told me what to come in and expect. They told me how the whole defense operates. I feel like it was a college visit. It was like they was recruiting me kind of, but they wasn’t. I don’t know to put it in words. It was just like everything I expected plus more.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Joe Montana Is Trending Following The Tom Brady News

On Tuesday, FOX Sports announced that Tom Brady will eventually be its lead analyst for its NFL coverage. The legendary quarterback has reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network. Following this announcement, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana started trending on Twitter. That's because NFL fans...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy