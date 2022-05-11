2022 Schedule Release: Cowboys-Packers matchup slated for mid-season Game of the Week

The NFL has decided they are going to milk every last bit of coverage this offseason. Following a draft that saw less people tune in for the first round than any year in recent memory, the league has started trickling out scheduling news, leading up to the full unveiling set for Thursday, May 12.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys officially announced one of their games for the first time, as they are not involved in any of the previously leaked contests. The first team? Mike McCarthy’s old stomping grounds as they will get to face QB Aaron Rodgers without star wideout Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Dallas will head north to take on the Green Bay Packers, Week 10, in FOX’s America’s Game of the Week.

Dallas is infinitely familiar with the 3:25 p.m. Central kickoff time, as their nationally-televised games are always among the highest rated each season. Expect the rest of the schedule to contain five or more primetime contests as well as the annual late-afternoon Thanksgiving time slot.

The Cowboys’ list of opponents was set with their first-place finish in the NFC East, guaranteeing they’d play the Packers, Rams and Buccaneers. From the AFC, they’ll also face the overall No. 1 seeded Tennessee Titans as well as the Super Bowl runner-ups, Cincinnati Bengals.

