TV Series

Breeders - Episode 3.06 - No Show - Press Release

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA devastated Paul is forced by his new boss to make funding cuts....

The Offer - Episode 1.05 - Kiss The Ring - Press Release

Episode 105: Kiss The Ring (Available to stream: Thursday, May 12) Ruddy and Bettye combat logistical nightmares with principal photography quickly approaching. As the Mob continues to ingrain itself in the making of the film, tensions rise between Colombo and notorious hot head Crazy Joe Gallo.
TV SERIES
Tom Swift - Episode 1.01 - ...And the Liftoff to Saturn - Press Release

"... And the Liftoff to Saturn" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV) SERIES PREMIERE - As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming TOM SWIFT (Tian Richards) is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with - a man with the world in the palm of his hand. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena. On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him. Anton Cropper directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Noga Landau & Cameron Johnson (#101). Original airdate 5/31/2022.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
