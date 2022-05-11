ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

Cold Spring Brewing Building New Wastewater Treatment Plant

By Alex Svejkovsky
 1 day ago
COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring Brewing has secured some funding, through the help of the city, to build a new pre-treatment plant to handle the wastewater from the facility. During Tuesday...

ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

