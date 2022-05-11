ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Schuyler Callihan's Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

By Schuyler Callihan
AllPanthers
AllPanthers
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zuetj_0faLwTss00

Looking at where all 32 teams sit following the 2022 NFL Draft.

1. Buffalo Bills

The most talented roster in the NFL got even better this offseason with the addition of Von Miller. The AFC is loaded with teams that could compete for a spot in the Super Bowl, but to me, the AFC runs through Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in 2022.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Tom Brady back for at least another year, the Bucs have a chance of winning its second Super Bowl in three years. They were able to bring back Chris Godwin and added Russell Gage in free agency, giving Brady a healthy corps of receivers to go along with Mike Evans. Playing in a weak NFC South could give them an opportunity to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams window to win is closing with each passing year. They gave up the future of Matthew Stafford and don't have much cap space to work with. Thankfully for the Rams, the ROI on the Stafford trade paid off in year one with a Super Bowl title. They lost some pieces off of that team, but are still in position to make a run to get back.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers at four? FOUR?!?! Yes, I'm THAT high on the Chargers in 2022. Justin Herbert is going to take yet another massive leap this season and more importantly, the defense is much improved thanks to the additions of Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, and Sebastian Joseph-Day.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

How does Patrick Mahomes respond without having Tyreek Hill on the roster? We don't have a damn clue. Kansas City did pick up JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdez-Scantling, but it's not going to make up for what they lost in Hill. Now that L.A. has a defense, I have the Chiefs just a hair behind them.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are here to stay. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are rapidly turning into one of the best duos the NFL has to offer. If Cincinnati had an offensive line in the Super Bowl, the outcome could have been different. After taking a beating in his first two years in the league, "Joe Shiesty" finally has some protection with the additions of Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, and La'el Collins.

7. Dallas Cowboys

At times, the Cowboys appeared to be the best team in the NFC a year ago. As long as they are ravaged by injuries, they'll be in a great position to compete for a No. 1 seed. Could this finally be the year the Cowboys make a run in the postseason? I get that feeling.

8. Indianapolis Colts

This Colts team is built to win and has been for the last three years or so. Inconsistent quarterback play has been what has held this team back. They traded for Matt Ryan earlier this offseason who could be the answer to their problems. Ryan was a good quarterback stuck on a really bad team. Indy's defense added Stephon Gilmore and Yannick Ngakoue to an already stout unit. A lot to like with the Colts.

9. Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback in the league, but with Davante Adams now in Vegas, who is going to throw the ball to? Allen Lazard? Sammy Watkins? The rookie, Christian Watson? If one of those guys can emerge into a true No. 1, then it's a different story. I just don't see it happening.

10. Baltimore Ravens

A healthy Lamar Jackson and a killer draft class will get the Ravens back on track in 2022. Jackson only played in 12 games last season and when he's not on the field, this team is going to have a hard time competing. I like what they did by trading away Hollywood Brown for a first round pick which turned into Tyler Linderbaum. They got arguably the most talented player in the class midway through the first round in Kyle Hamilton AND beefed up the tight end room with Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely to go with Mark Andrews.

11. Las Vegas Raiders

Everyone is talking about Davante Adams being reunited with Derek Carr and rightfully so. However, the Raiders got my attention by what they did on the other side of the ball. Maxx Crosby is already one of the NFL's best pass rushers and now you have Chandler Jones lining up on the opposite side? Sheesh.

12. Tennessee Titans

For the first time in his career, Derrick Henry missed a substantial amount of time due to injury. My fear is that if he goes down again, the team will go with him. They are not as strong as they were a year ago offensively having shipped off AJ Brown to the Eagles and of course, Julio Jones no longer on the roster. Being too dependent on Henry could end up being a big problem for their offense.

13. Cleveland Browns

I'm conflicted on what to do with the Browns, largely because no one has any idea what is going to happen with Deshaun Watson. If he's on the field for over half of the season, I could see them finishing in this 13-15 range. The ground game and the defense they've built is good enough to win them games even if Jacoby Brissett is under center.

14. San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo is still a 49er and that's why I still have them in the top half of the league. No, he's not going to singlehandedly win games, but he's a much safer option than Trey Lance, at least at the moment. It seems like the Deebo Samuel situation has calmed quite a bit and feels as if he will be back in San Fran. Unless something changes with these two, I like the 49ers' chances of putting together a decent year.

15. Minnesota Vikings

Can the defense come to play? If so, the Vikings have something cooking here. You don't have to worry about moving the ball/scoring points with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Dalvin Cook. It's just a matter of whether or not they have to outscore people to win. Adding Za'Darius Smith was a nice pick up, but how much will it help the overall defense?

16. Denver Broncos

I'm sorry. I'm just not all of a sudden sold on the Broncos. I'm just not. Wilson is clearly an upgrade at quarterback, but DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett aren't in that Denver receiving room and there's no one remotely close to either one of those guys. The o-line is better, but not by a landslide. The Broncos will be more competitive in 2022, but not quite on the level of duplicating what Stafford did in his first year with the Rams.

17. Arizona Cardinals

Am I the only one who is still trying to figure out how Kliff Kingsbury landed an NFL head coaching job? Sure, the dude is pretty sharp offensively but the rest...well, there's a lot to work on. With DeAndre Hopkins being suspended for the first six games of the year, it could force the Cardinals to play catch up all year.

18. New Orleans Saints

The Saints were 5-2 with Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback a year ago. After missing out on Watson, Winston is once again their guy and the Saints seem to be comfortable with it. Losing Terron Armstead is a huge blow, but the offensive line as a unit is still pretty strong. On the defensive side, New Orleans bolstered its secondary with Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu. If Winston stays healthy, the Saints should 100% compete for a playoff spot.

19. Philadelphia Eagles

It feels like this is the last go around for the Jalen Hurts experiment. If he doesn't elevate his game to the next level, Philadelphia will start looking at other options. That said, getting A.J. Brown in that draft day trade is huge. It allows for things to open up for Devonta Smith on the other side, forcing defenses to cover the entire width of the field. Defensively, Philly got a shot in the arm with the free agent signings of Haason Reddick and Kyzir White and then in the draft with Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.

20. New England Patriots

Mac Jones had a terrific rookie season, but I'm not quite ready to fully believe in him just yet. Now that teams have a year's worth of tape on him, it'll be interesting to see if he can avoid the sophomore slump. He still needs a strong supporting cast to be successful and this team just doesn't have it. A good roster, not a great one.

21. Miami Dolphins

I questioned the hire of Mike McDaniel, but I do like what he is doing in terms of constructing the offense around Tua Tagovailoa. He loaded up on running backs with Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel to go with Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin. They traded for Tyreek Hill and signed Terron Armstead to anchor down the left side. Similar to Jalen Hurts, this feels like the last chance for Tua to prove himself with the Dolphins.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett will compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting QB job, but my attention is more on the defense. The Steelers got to the quarterback more than anyone with 55 sacks last year. As good as that sounds, you would think the defense was one of the best in the league. Nope. They struggled against the run, and when the quarterback wasn't laying on his back, the secondary gave up a number of big plays. Mike Tomlin is on the verge of having his first losing season as a head coach.

23. Washington Commanders

Carson Wentz isn't a top tier quarterback by any means, but he is an upgrade over Taylor Heinicke. The front four of Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, and Montez Sweat will keep them in a lot of games. Can the offense score enough points?

24. New York Jets

Everyone seems to think the Jets are all of a sudden going to go from what they've been to a Cincinnati-like jump in 2022. They are heading in the right direction, sure, but it's going to be a multi-year process. The offense shouldn't have many issues with an improved o-line, better receivers, and Breece Hall splitting touches with Michael Carter. The defense is just extremely young and will take some time to grow.

25. New York Giants

Similar to the Jets, the pieces are starting to come together for the Giants offensively. The defense got a boost with Kayvon Thibodeaux, but they clearly need more help in the second and third levels of the defense.

26. Carolina Panthers

Scott Fitterer has done a really good job building this roster. He pieced together one of the most talented, yet young defenses in the league and significantly improved the offensive line this offseason with Ikem Ekwonu, Bradley Bozeman, and Austin Corbett. Sam Darnold is still in line to be QB1 which is why I have the Panthers as low as I do. If they can find a veteran QB or perhaps Matt Corral becomes the gem of the draft, this team will need to be taken seriously.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars absolutely crushed it in free agency, despite overpaying for Christian Kirk. They completely transformed the defense by snagging Folorunso Fatukasi, Foyesade Oluokun, and Darious Williams. In the draft they took Travon Walker No. 1 overall and traded back into the first round for Devin Lloyd. It's an improved roster for sure, but they are still in a division with the Colts and Titans.

28. Seattle Seahawks

These bottom five could be interchangeable if I'm being completely honest. The Seahawks aren't going to be competitive this year regardless if it's Geno Smith or Drew Lock at quarterback. Big rebuild coming for Seattle.

29. Detroit Lions

The Lions are going to shock some people with how competitive they are in 2022. Now, they may not win a bunch of games but I do think they're going to give a lot of teams trouble. They just don't have the talent to outplay others just yet.

30. Atlanta Falcons

Marcus Mariota gets his second chance at being a starting quarterback in the NFL - good for him. The only problem is that it's with arguably the worst offense in the entire league. Other than Kyle Pitts and rookie Drake London, I don't know who he is going to throw the ball to. Long year ahead for the Falcons.

31. Chicago Bears

I may be proven wrong, but I don't think Justin Fields is the answer at quarterback. Well, let me back up for a second. No one can be successful in Chicago until they get some playmakers on the perimeter and a line that can actually hold up in protection. Sorry, but 25-year-old rookie Velus Jones Jr. isn't going to replace Allen Robinson.

32. Houston Texans

The Texans are so far away, man. Unless Davis Mills somehow evolves into the best second-year quarterback, this is going to be an eyesore for Texans fans. Buckle up because it's not going to get any better any time soon.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bears Release Quarterback Following Wednesday's Signing

No emergency quarterback for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, the team decided to stick to three QBs on its roster heading into 2022. Per the Bears' official handle, Chicago announced the signing of veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, choosing to waive QB Ryan Willis in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey report

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey has been one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy, but the former Pro Bowler has played just ten games in the past two seasons. It has been a rough stretch for him, but it seems like the Panthers still plan to...
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Brett Favre Is Being Sued

Brett Favre is reportedly being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. This report first came from the Associated Press as the department, along with several other people and businesses, attempted to recover millions of misspent welfare dollars. That money was originally intended to help a lot of poor...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson. Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson. "He was the piece...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#Jets#American Football#Post Draft#Afc#The Buffalo Bills#Bucs#Nfc#Los Angeles Chargers#Kansas City Chiefs#Tyreek Hill
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Free agent Jarvis Landry turned down deal from Cleveland Browns

It looks like the door is completely shut on Jarvis Landry returning to the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the free-agent wide receiver turned down a deal from the team. Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show today. The deal was said to be a one-year...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Wide Receiver Today

Fifth-year wide receiver Kieth Kirkwood is reportedly meeting with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old wideout appeared in just three games for the Carolina Panthers this past season. Kirkwood signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Terrell Owens has been traded in the Fan Controlled Football League

The first ever trade in Fan Controlled Football involved NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. According to their website, The owners of the Beasts, Knights and Zappers have aligned on a three way trade that would include a mix of player and pick swaps including:. Knights:. Trade – QB Dentarrius...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It’s been a wild offseason for the NFL so far and the craziness just won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise has hit a bump in the road. On Thursday, Jerry Jeudy was recently arrested. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cowboys Are Trying Out 2 Quarterbacks This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys already have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but that won't stop them from trying to add depth to that position group. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys will bring in quarterbacks Nick Starkel and Terry Wilson for this weekend's minicamp on a tryout basis. Starkel...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Best Player To Not Win Heisman Trophy

College football has celebrated the season's best player by handing out the Heisman Trophy award since 1935. While there's a long and decorated list of past winners, the honor has eluded plenty of deserving candidates. On Monday's edition of The Paul Finebaum Show (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports), the host...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ranking The 5 Cities That Should Get An NFL Team

Over the past few days, talk of a potential second team in Dallas has been growing louder. While it might seem far-fetched, both New York and Los Angeles have shown that having two NFL teams in one market is a possibility. However, other cities are deserving of having an NFL team as well.
NFL
AllPanthers

AllPanthers

Charlotte, NC
121
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPanthers is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Carolina Panthers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/panthers

Comments / 0

Community Policy