Austin Civilian Conservation Corps Photovoice Exhibition

Join the Austin Civilian Conservation Corps (ACCC) and UT School of Architecture's Community and Regional Planning (CRP) program at the Photovoice Exhibition opening on Friday, May 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the City Hall Lobby/Atrium Area. The exhibition features photos and insights from 11 ACCC participants. The event will include remarks from Mayor Pro-Tem Alison Alter, ACCC Project Manager LaJuan Tucker, CRP's Dr. Miriam Solis, and MaryGrace Clark of American YouthWorks Texas Conservation Corps Program. The Photovoice Exhibition will be on display for public viewing May 20 through May 27 at City Hall, 301 W. 2nd St. Hors d'oeuvres will be provided. Please RSVP if you plan to attend.

The photographs and stories presented in this special exhibition form part of a research-practice partnership between CRP and the City of Austin that identifies the current state of local green jobs. Set to be released this month, the Expanding Pathways to Quality Jobs in Austin’s Growing Green Economy report outlines ways to better seize upon the formidable economic development opportunities offered by green economic growth, while opening new and equitable pathways to high quality jobs and careers. Through an investigation of the extent to which ACCC supports its participants to pursue green job pathways, the study’s Photovoice component illuminates the successes, challenges, and opportunities for such workforce development programs operating within Austin’s green economy. UT School of Architecture's CRP faculty and students frequently engage in research-practice partnerships to examine urban challenges, offer actionable recommendations, and enhance the state of knowledge in the urban planning field.

ACCC was created through an Austin City Council resolution on May 7, 2020 to employ Austinites experiencing distress as a result of COVID-19. In 2022, ACCC transitioned to become a program that helps Austinites earn income, serve their community, and gain skills to build more equitable pathways to green career opportunities. The ACCC is now managed by the Parks and Recreation Department while continuing in cross-departmental collaboration with multiple City of Austin stakeholders including the Offices of Innovation and Sustainability as well as the Economic Development, Austin Resource Recovery, and Watershed Protection Departments.

ACCC partners with nonprofit organizations including the Texas Conservation Corps (TXCC) a program of American YouthWorks (AYW). The TXCC experience builds leadership skills and prepares young people to enter the workforce with a strong work ethic and sense of service through hands-on conservation work. As a community-based nonprofit partner with the City of Austin for over 30 years, AYW provides young people with opportunities to build careers, strengthen communities, and improve the environment through education, on-the-job training, and service to others.

Learn more about the Austin Civilian Conservation Corps at AustinTexas.gov/ACCC.