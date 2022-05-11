CHEMICAL PLANT COMING TO EDDYVILLE

One of the most popular food vendors at the Des Moines Farmers' Market announced it will not be returning this year.State of play: Farm Kids Food Co. is known for its iconic green tent and long lines along 4th and Walnut streets.The breakfast spot has sold breakfast burritos and bowls at the downtown market for the last 20 years.What they're saying: “After sitting out of the farmers' market during the Covid-19 pandemic, we came back to market in 2021 excited to once again be a part of our market family. However, something just did not seem the same,” according to a Facebook post from the group.“If there was one thing we learned from the previous summer, it was how much we enjoyed being home with family and enjoying summertime!“What's next: The family that owns the group hasn't decided yet if they'll return to RAGBRAI this year. But they're keeping their equipment so it's possible they could make a comeback.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO