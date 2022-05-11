ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddyville, IA

CHEMICAL PLANT COMING TO EDDYVILLE

KBOE Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGround was broken in Eddyville Tuesday (5/10) on a chemical plant that is a collaboration between Cargill and German-based chemical company HELM. The new company’s name is Qore (core) and it will produce a chemical called Qira (KEER-uh). Kaye DeLange,...

kboeradio.com

khqa.com

Iowa first state to build renewable bio-fuel facility

EDDYVILLE, Iowa — Iowa’s agriculture industry continues to grow with the construction of a renewable bio-fuel facility in southeast Iowa. Eddyville is now the first city in the United States to have this new energy saving building and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig are both supporting this project.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Grassley urges Iowans to skip grocery stores, buy meat from farmers

DALLAS CENTER, Iowa — Sen. Chuck Grassley has a beef with big meat processors because of rising costs for consumers. On a call Wednesday, he suggested Iowans skip the middle man and buy local to save money. “Don’t buy from JBS and Tyson. Go to your local markets and local kills,” Grassley said. “I could […]
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Only Two Vendors Attended This Farmers Market In Eastern Iowa

It was a pretty sad scene at the farmers market, in Cedar Rapids, at Noelridge Park, Wednesday afternoon. When I first heard about this I just assumed it was because of the outrageous heat wave Iowans have been going through. Only two vendors showed up and fewer than ten customers in the first hour according to KCRG. Through further investigation, I've found out there's a little more to it than just warm temperatures.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Beam signing for new development project in Iowa City

Cedar Falls native back on Earth, shares experience being in outer space. A Cedar Falls native now back on Earth from the International Space Station is sharing his experience in outer space. Inflation hitting Iowa restaurants hard. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Iowa Restaurant Association says inflation is hitting restaurants...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prairie seed farmer fined for building river levees without permission

A Winterset farmer has twice built earthen levees near rivers on his land without a permit and was recently fined $5,500, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources order. Dan Allen, founder of Allendan Seed Company, was first issued a notice of violation by the DNR in 2014 for constructing a levee along […] The post Prairie seed farmer fined for building river levees without permission appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WINTERSET, IA
KCRG.com

Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lack of qualified workers blamed for pharmacy dispensing the wrong drugs

A lack of qualified workers is being blamed for an Iowa pharmacy giving a patient the wrong prescription medication. The Iowa Pharmacy Board has charged the Walgreens drug store on 111 W Ridgway Ave. in Waterloo with dispensing the incorrect drugs to patients and with failing to ensure that the pharmacy employed an adequate number […] The post Lack of qualified workers blamed for pharmacy dispensing the wrong drugs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KBOE Radio

WHEN WILL REYNOLDS SIGN E15 BILL INTO LAW?

Two weeks ago, the Iowa Legislature passed a bill requiring gas stations to sell gasoline with 15 percent ethanol—known as E15. Yet Governor Kim Reynolds has yet to sign the bill into law. During a visit to Eddyville earlier this week, the No Coast Network asked the Governor when she would sign the E15 bill.
EDDYVILLE, IA
KELOLAND TV

OSHA fines Sioux Falls contractor twice in a week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fines of more than $200,000 for safety violations of a Sioux Falls contracting company. In a news release, OSHA says it found workers at risk of being buried under thousands of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kchanews.com

Supply Chain, Inspection Close Floyd County Bridge

Replacing a Floyd County bridge about 10 miles west of Charles City was already planned for later this year. Closing it down four to six months early was not. Floyd County Engineer Jacob Page says the bridge, located on Jersey Avenue, about 0.25 miles north of the intersection with 200th Street, was shut down Tuesday.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Recent weather ideal for Iowa mushroom hunters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has had plentiful rain and now the heat has arrived. Experts say that’s ideal formorel mushrooms. Ken Rosales is an avid mushroom hunter. He told KCCI he collected too many to count in the Des Moines metro. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Farm Kids isn't returning to Des Moines Farmers' Market

One of the most popular food vendors at the Des Moines Farmers' Market announced it will not be returning this year.State of play: Farm Kids Food Co. is known for its iconic green tent and long lines along 4th and Walnut streets.The breakfast spot has sold breakfast burritos and bowls at the downtown market for the last 20 years.What they're saying: “After sitting out of the farmers' market during the Covid-19 pandemic, we came back to market in 2021 excited to once again be a part of our market family. However, something just did not seem the same,” according to a Facebook post from the group.“If there was one thing we learned from the previous summer, it was how much we enjoyed being home with family and enjoying summertime!“What's next: The family that owns the group hasn't decided yet if they'll return to RAGBRAI this year. But they're keeping their equipment so it's possible they could make a comeback.
DES MOINES, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Hotel owner cited for lack of license, code violations at two Iowa properties

The Harvest Estates hotel in New Hampton and the Harvest Estates hotel in Fort Dodge (inset) have been cited for operating without a license and failing to meet minimum health and safety standards. Both are owned by a Mississippi investor who purchased the properties last fall. (Main photo from Google Earth; inset photo from Webster County Assessor's Office.)
FORT DODGE, IA
kciiradio.com

Riverside Hydraulic Line Fire Leads to AirCare Transport Tuesday

One person was injured in a fire caused by a hydraulic line Tuesday morning in rural Riverside. The Washington County Communications Center states at 8:15 a.m. they received a call of a hydraulic line that went up in flames inside a shop at 1106 Redwood Avenue. The fire was extinguished when agencies arrived, and an adult male was transported by AirCare to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of burns. Minimal damage was incurred to the building. Riverside Fire and QRS, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington County Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
RIVERSIDE, IA
KCRG.com

Black bear spotted in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A black bear was recently sighted in Dubuque. Jodi Culbertson, with Sunnycrest Manor, located at 2375 Roosevelt Street, sent us images and video of the bear roaming around in the back employee parking lot near the dumpsters. Culbertson said the images were captured at around 2...
DUBUQUE, IA
Radio Iowa

Fire destroys home in Atlantic

A large house in Atlantic that was home to eight people in three apartments is a total loss after a Tuesday afternoon fire. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel says it was a difficult fire to fight because of the extreme heat of the day and where the fire was located in the three-story structure. “All of the dormers on top of the house had black smoke billowing out,” Cappel says. “Obviously, we had heavy heat upstairs and working fire at that time so everything just escalated in a big hurry.”
ATLANTIC, IA

