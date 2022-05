One prominent Detroit Lion has no problem with the team being left off the NFL's primetime schedule for the second time in three years. "It’s awesome," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Saturday on Day 2 of rookie minicamp. "You knock them out, you go home, you get ready for the next opponent. You’re not waiting all day in the hotel, all night, and then you go up and now you’re on a short week it feels like."

