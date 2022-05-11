ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Wagatha Christie’ case: Vardy says she tried to leak Drinkwater story to the Sun

By Jim Waterson Media editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gErW3_0faLnQuo00
Coleen Rooney vs Rebekah Vardy trial, Royal Courts of Justice, London, UK - 11 May 2022<br>Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (12935677a) Rebekah Vardy arrives at the High Court this morning for the second day of her case against Coleen Rooney where Rooney is suing her for libel after she accused her of leaking "false stories" about her private life. Coleen Rooney vs Rebekah Vardy trial, Royal Courts of Justice, London, UK - 11 May 2022 Photograph: REX/Shutterstock

Rebekah Vardy has confirmed she attempted to leak a story about the arrest of drink-driving Premier League footballer Danny Drinkwater to a journalist at the Sun – but insisted it was a one-off.

As part of the continuing “Wagatha Christie” libel trial, the footballer’s wife said she sent the information on Drinkwater’s night in the cells to her agent Caroline Watt, along with a WhatsApp message that said: “I want paying for this x.”

When told the Sun had already got the story about the arrest from a source at the police station, Vardy said she was “fuming I didn’t give it to you earlier”. Watt replied to say “that would have been a fortune 😂 ” and instead suggested finding out where Drinkwater lived and sharing the information with the paparazzi agency Splash News.

Vardy told the high court that she did not systematically leak stories to the media and the idea of seeking payment from the Sun for the story was a “fleeting thought”. She said her real motivation in wanting to leak the story was to expose a drink-driver to public scrutiny.

Vardy is suing fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney for libel, with the multimillion-pound week-long trial under way at the high court. Rooney has publicly claimed that Vardy leaked three stories from a private Instagram account to the Sun newspaper, an allegation that Vardy says is false and defamatory.

On the second day of the trial, Rooney’s barrister, David Sherborne, continued to cross-examine Vardy, arguing that she regularly leaked private information to newspapers.

Among other allegations, the court heard Vardy discussed a famous celebrity and suggested leaking “the story about her shagging”. Vardy told the court she was joking and would not have leaked it.

Sherborne suggested this and other examples showed a pattern of behaviour, where Vardy passed tips to Watt who then dealt with journalists: “It’s not that you didn’t want to do the dirty, it’s that you didn’t want to be seen to be doing the dirty.”

It was also claimed that Vardy leaked private information about her husband’s Leicester City teammate Riyad Mahrez to the media in 2018, potentially destabilising the Premier League team. At the time he was “on strike” and trying to force a move away from the football club.

Vardy told her agent Watt: “Mahrez not turned up to training again, the lads are fuming.”

Watt suggested contacting a Sky Sports reporter but Vardy said she was concerned: “I just don’t want it coming back on me.”

Watt then said “I can tell someone” to which Vardy replied: “Yes, do it.”

Rooney’s lawyers claim that the exchange shows Vardy authorising her agent to leak the information about Mahrez and the feelings of Leicester City’s players to a journalist – and that the original source of the information could have been her husband, Jamie.

Reminded that she was under oath in the witness box, Vardy insisted she was certain a subsequent story about Mahrez did not come from her or Caroline Watt: “I was gossiping about things that were already in the public domain … It was an interesting story because it was pretty much unheard of that a player would not turn up.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Sherborne pressed Vardy on whether her husband was the source for the messages about Mahrez: “Did you or did you not know that the lads were fuming?”

Vardy insisted she was just gossiping and did not have a source in the Leicester City changing room: “Jamie and I never discussed whether ‘the lads were fuming’.”

Sherborne told the court that it was difficult to know for certain if Watt had sent messages to journalists because her phone – which he wished to search – had fallen over the side of a boat off the Scottish coast: “We will never know because her phone sits at the bottom of the North Sea.”

Related: Mystery of phone in North Sea could hold key to ‘Wagatha Christie’ case

Rooney sat on the front bench in the wood-panelled courtroom taking extensive notes as Vardy gave evidence. She was accompanied in court by her husband, the Derby County manager, Wayne Rooney.

The court also heard that Vardy gave Watt access to her Instagram account, which both women then used to look at Rooney’s private locked posts.

At one point Watt noticed that Rooney had briefly blocked Vardy.

The agent asked Vardy: “Babe, has Coleen unfollowed you?”

Vardy replied: “Oh wow I just saw, wow, what a cunt. I’m going to message her.”

The case continues.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coleen Rooney
Person
Danny Drinkwater
Person
Rebekah Vardy
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Riyad Mahrez
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Uk#Royal Courts Of Justice#The High Court#Whatsapp#Splash News
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess Of Cambridge Allegedly Appeared Upset, Moody During 3 Important Events Involving Prince William, Pippa Middleton, Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is the epitome of class and grace. Throughout the years that she has been seen in public, it has been very rare for royal fans to see her without a smile on her face. The Duchess of Cambridge rarely shows negative emotions, but a body language expert revisited three key instances wherein Middleton seemed upset or moody.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Transfer rumours: Coutinho, Watkins, Mane, Rudiger, Tielemans, Osimhen

Newcastle United have made contact with Philippe Coutinho in a bid to thwart Aston Villa's attempts to sign the 29-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder on a permanent deal from Barcelona. (Goal) West Ham are lining up a summer move for Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins, 26, with the Midlands...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

'He's quality - but I don't think he fits at City'

West Ham forward Michail Antonio believes Erling Haaland is "a quality player, an unbelievable striker" - but he does not think he is the right fit for Manchester City. Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Antonio thinks City's style of play will make it difficult for Haaland to profit in the way he does for current side Borussia Dortmund.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Arsenal ‘ready to sign Sterling’, Gabriel Jesus in talks, Tielemans close to £40m Gunners transfer EXCLUSIVE

ARSENAL are exploring the possibility of luring Manchester City's Raheem Sterling to the Emirates according to reports. Mikel Arteta is keen on taking the England international under his wing again having worked with Sterling during his assistant role under Pep. Meanwhile, the Gunners are confident Youri Tielemans this summer, SunSport...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Stoke City: James Chester one of four players released

Stoke City have released defenders James Chester and Tommy Smith and forwards Tom Ince and Steven Fletcher. Former Wales international Chester, 33, initially joined the Potters on loan from Aston Villa in January 2020 before signing permanently that August. Smith, 30, joined from Huddersfield in 2019, a year after Ince,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Marsch wants Leeds to believe like Gandhi, fight like Ali

May 10 (Reuters) - Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch will dip into his collection of inspirational quotes from the likes of Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali in a bid to motivate his players for their battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The American, who took charge of Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

271K+
Followers
69K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy