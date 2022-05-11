ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Featured Catch: Too Tenta-cool to Stick Around

By Katherine Clements
Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT BEACH⸺ The Western Pride had an eight-legged visitor join them before being released into the ocean. This little guy looks like a Pacific red...

Toni Koraza

What will San Diego Look Like if All Ice on Earth Melts? Here’s Your Answer

San Diego is one of the southernmost cities in sunny California. It’s the seat of San Diego County, the fifth most populous county in the United States. With beautiful views, multiple naval bases, and a population of over a million, personality is not lacking. Sitting sixty-two feet above sea level is a problem when sea levels are perpetually rising. Leaving out damages caused by storm surges, San Diego could rack up $335 million in damages due to rising sea levels alone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Field & Stream

Construction Workers Discover Wild Animal Trapped Inside Pipe in Downtown San Fransisco

A group of construction workers made a surprising find while on the job last weekend. They heard noises from inside of a length of unused pipe at a construction project near Oracle Park—the home of the San Fransisco Giants—and soon realized that what appeared to be the head of a baby fox was poking out from one end. One worker placed a french fry near the fox in an attempt to draw it out from the pipe, but it became apparent that the fox was stuck.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
phoenixmag.com

3 New Places to Visit in Ventura, California

Head to Ventura for a beach-lover’s paradise full of sun, sand and surf. Even if you’re not frolicking in the waves, this ocean community north of Los Angeles offers the perfect getaway full of unique dining and entertainment experiences. This new music venue aims to bring major musical...
VENTURA, CA
thelog.com

On the Horizons

Finn US National Championship (May 19-22) LONG BEACH⸺ The Finn US National Championship will be hosted at the Alamitos Bay Yacht Club on May 19-22. The championship is open to boats of the Finn Class whose skipper is a member of the Finn Class Association as of May 19. The regatta is governed by rules set by the Racing Rules of Sailing with the addition of; helping to recover from the water and return on board a crew member, provided the return on board is at the approximate location of the recovery. The regatta will be hosted in the waters of San Pedro Bay outside the Long Beach Breakwater or inside the breakwater in the vicinity of Belmont Pier. Courses will be sailed in a windward and leeward configuration. Entries will be accepted online until May 18. There is a $185 fee to enter the race; the fee includes boat storage from the Saturday before the regatta through the Wednesday following the regatta. The fee also includes racing, post-race hors d’oeuvres, beverages/beer, one ticket for the Saturday evening dinner, and the Sunday awards. Additional dinners can be reserved for $35 at registration. For more information, see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/23833.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Premonition of Fire: How an Orange County Family Rebuilds a Filipino Empire

On September 7, 2020, chef Henry Pineda and his wife Amanda were taking a much-needed beach-day break with family. The pair had been working tirelessly at their Anaheim restaurant Modern Filipino Kitchen (MFK) by Aysee, and the long holiday weekend meant waves and relaxation. At one point, between sips and sunshine, a family member told Pineda that they’d had a premonition about MFK by Aysee. In the dream, the person recalled, it was suggested that someone should smudge the space by burning some sage, allowing the smoke to cleanse the restaurant anew. Once done, the sage would keep it safe.
ANAHEIM, CA
33andfree

Relax in California's Best Hot Springs

When visiting California it is hard to decide what the focus should be. We have visited cities, wine country, national parks, the coast from top to bottom and its national forests. What we didn't explore until just recently are the amazing hot springs it has. Some of the most beautiful hot springs we have ever seen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

See a Map of California Food Banks and Other Places to Find Free Food

More than 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food in California are featured on a map published by Los Angeles' city controller. Users can type their address into the map tool and provide a search radius to find a nearby location. Users are advised to contact a site before visiting to confirm hours and eligibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecoast.com

Toast Owners Expand Their Concept to South Coast Plaza

It’s a rare event when South Coast Plaza adds a restaurant to its dining portfolio and typically a Very Big Deal for the world class retail destination. But when Tableau quietly debuted as the calendar flipped to 2022, it was easy to miss in the holiday tumult. Despite the...
COSTA MESA, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

9901 Merced River Avenue

Welcome to the most spectacular residence to ever hit the Fountain Valley market! To say this home is an entertainer's dream is an understatement. Set on a nearly 10,000 square foot lot in the BEST location in all of FV, this stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bath pool home with captivating curb appeal showcasing professional landscaping, stacked stone & interlocking paver hardscape, 3 car garage, and exquisite double entry doors of solid wood, glass & wrought iron to the most amazing resort-inspired backyard you've ever seen featuring a giant California room with lighting & ceiling fans, additional covered patio with built-in seating, and glass rock tabletop fire-ring. The focal point of the backyard is the glistening pool and spa flanked by lovely rose gardens, and manicured landscaping. There is even a separate cottage that houses gym equipment and a sauna. Step inside and experience this remarkable expanded home with endless upgrades and custom touches throughout. The soaring ceilings, skylights, Cherry Pecan flooring, crown molding, dual pane window/sliders, plantation shutters, raised panel interior doors, and custom woodwork all speak to the care and craftsmanship that went into the creation of this breathtaking home. The elegant formal living room and step down formal dining room family room great you when you enter. The gourmet kitchen features coffered ceiling, custom soft-close shaker cabinetry with glass display panels, pull-outs & specialty storage, granite countertops, complemented by built-in appliances (refrigerator, microwave, double ovens, gas cooktop, hood/vent) and a breakfast bar with pendant lighting. The kitchen is open to a huge family room with stacked-stone fireplace. Inside laundry room located off family room. There is a separate downstairs suite of rooms designed for mother-in-law living that includes a spacious living room and bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Upstairs, 4 spacious bedrooms await. The primary contains dual walk-in closets, private balcony, and a spa-style ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, frameless glass shower and separate jetted tub with opening skylight. Close to Mile Square Park and award-winning schools with short drive to beach, shopping, dining, pier, Pacific City nightlife and entertaining.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
thelog.com

Top Corner: You’ve Got a Fishing Buddy in Me

DANA POINT⸺ “Boots, a boat and a fishing buddy. It’s easy to make a kid’s day when it comes to catching a fish,” said Dana Wharf Sportfishing in an April 7 Facebook post. “Let us help you and your little fishing buddies have a good time!”
DANA POINT, CA

