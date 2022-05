Meet Studio 512’s Pet of the Week from Texas Humane Heroes: little Lotus!. Sam Rogers with TXHH says, “3-year-old Lotus is a gentle and sweet soul. She gives the sweetest kisses and looks at you with the most loving eyes. She would be a great dog for a home with kids, as she is very patient. She is a little on the shy side but once you get to know her, her personality really shines. You can visit Lotus at the Leander Adoption Center, open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

