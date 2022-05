By the time this column is published on May 12, the Good Lord willing, another Mother’s Day will have come and gone. If you are a mom, I hope you had an amazing day because you certainly deserved it. My Mama, Barbara Patton (again, not the former mayor of Opelika), was a patient at East Alabama Medical Center for two weeks from April 19 until May 2. This was her second hospital stay since late February.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO