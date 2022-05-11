ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Diane Kruger Finally Reveals the Name of Her and Norman Reedus’ 3-Year-Old Daughter: ‘She’s Changed My World’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

A special choice! While reflecting on her connection with her daughter, Diane Kruger revealed the inspiration behind her child's name — Nova Tennessee .

Family Photo! Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus' Sweetest Moments With Daughter

Read article

"I had her late in life at 42, and [fiancé Norman Reedus ] had a child when he was much younger. Nova in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn," Kruger, 45, who shares the 3-year-old with The Walking Dead alum, 53, told People on Wednesday, May 11. "And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains, we do motorcycle trips there."

The National Treasure actress explained that it was important for her to choose the perfect name . "I remember coming home crying because kids were making fun of my name," she shared, adding that her mom chose the moniker based on the Roman goddess Diana. "It truly changed my life. And how I see myself today."

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus’ Relationship Timeline

Read article

The Germany native also admitted that she was surprised by "how much" she loves motherhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YawaW_0faLdcLO00
Diane Kruger with her daughter Nova. Courtesy of Diane Kruger/Instagram

"I wanted to be a mom and I was sure I was going to like it, but just the magnitude of wanting to be there every second, not missing a thing," Kruger noted. "So many things at my age, you've done a thousand times, but just seeing it through her eyes again. Whether it's having ice cream for the first time or seeing snow for the first time there's just something so refreshing and simple about that life as mother and daughter that I've just found magnificent."

For the former model, her little one couldn't have been born at a better time . "[Nova] was a surprise. I thought it wasn't going to happen, and she came into my life when I was ready," Kruger said. "I'm grateful that happened for me and our family. She's changed my world and the way I look at everything."

See Which Stars Welcomed Babies Later in Life

Read article

Kruger has previously opened up about choosing to grow her family later in life.

“I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30,” she told the Sunday Telegraph in January 2022. “I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up because today I am happy to do so. I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I'm 100 percent ready and willing to give my kid that attention.”

The Inglourious Basterds star praised Reedus for his "calm" nature when it comes to raising children . The actor is also the father of son Mingus, 22, with his ex Helena Christensen . “He teaches me a lot because he’s done it before,” Kruger told Porter Edit in January 2019. “There’s definitely something to be said for being with someone who is doing it for the second time.”

Kruger and Reedus originally met on the set of Sky in 2016 . The couple sparked romance rumors after the Troy star's split from Joshua Jackson following 10 years of dating. Jackson, 43, for his part, moved on with Jodie Turner-Smith in 2018 and they welcomed a daughter two years later .

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Diane Kruger Revealed the Name — & a Rare Photo — of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter with Norman Reedus

Click here to read the full article. Diane Kruger chose a sweet, fitting name for her daughter. The actress shared with PEOPLE that her three-year-old, who she shares with partner Norman Reedus, is named Nova Tennessee for two important reasons. “I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger,” Kruger explained. “‘Nova’ in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there.” Her daughter’s nicknames include “Noonoo” and “Neenee.” The proud mom followed up news of the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Kruger
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Helena Christensen
Person
Joshua Jackson
SheKnows

Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Reportedly Share a Sweet Hobby Together

Click here to read the full article. The Garner/Lopez/Affleck blended family keeps getting sweeter and sweeter. An insider told Hollywood Life that Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter Emme “really likes” Garner and the two have allegedly developed a blossoming relationship. “[Garner] is very hands-on and loves to plant plants and garden, which are things that Emme enjoys too,” the source explained. “They have formed a unique bond, just as JLo has with Ben and Jennifer’s kids. It is awesome and they all know how lucky they are to be able to have this.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Roman
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son Rocco Ritchie, 21, Is Dad Guy’s Twin In Velvet Suit For Date Night With GF

Madonna’s oldest son Rocco Ritchie was all smiles as he headed to his car after grabbing a late night dinner in London on Friday, May 13. The singer’s child had a relaxed smile as he stepped out of the bar and restaurant at the Twenty Two Hotel after a date night with his girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Rocco, 21, looked just like his dad Guy Ritchie as he left the restaurant.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Andie MacDowell had a panic attack on set after realising she was the only woman there

Andie MacDowell has revealed that she once suffered a “panic attack” on set after realising that she was the only woman there.In a new interview with Marie Claire, the 64-year-old actor spoke about her experience working with an all-male cast and crew. “I had this kind of crazy experience, right after Trump got elected,” she told the magazine. “I went to do a job, a day’s work, and I had my very first panic attack. I was getting ready to shoot something, and I turn around and it’s, like, a roomful of men. Like, a sea of men.“It flashed...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Undergoes Surgery Following an Accident Over Mother’s Day Weekend: ‘The Ambulance Took Me to the Hospital’

The CBS soap vet will need to be very careful for the next six weeks. What started out as a wonderful Mother’s Day for The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) quickly turned into a painful nightmare. On Sunday, May 8, the CBS soap vet shared a series of photos and videos from her horseback riding excursion with friends, which led to her ending up in the hospital this past Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Take a Romantic Stroll in NYC

Katie Holmes has a new boyfriend. On April 29, the "CODA" actor was spotted holding hands with Broadway musician Bobby Wooten III during a romantic walk through New York City. Between grabbing coffee and doting over strangers' dogs, Holmes and Wooten exchanged a steamy kiss and several affectionate touches, according to People. During the outing, Wooten was also photographed hugging Holmes's mother, Kathy, as people strolled past them on the sidewalk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grazia

Nicola Peltz’s Milky Manicure Is Going Viral On TikTok And Here's Why

On the hunt for fresh manicure inspiration? Look no further than TikTok's latest obsession, the milky mani. The likes of Nicola Peltz and Hailey Bieber have showcased the look multiple times in recent months. Nicola wore the nail look - a wash of translucent pearly white polish - to her wedding, and although the shade is clearly a gorgeous option for brides, it's also a sophisticated look worthy of everyday wear.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

‘They/Them’: John Logan’s Blumhouse Horror Film Starring Kevin Bacon Heading To Peacock – First Look

Click here to read the full article. Peacock today unveiled They/Them, a new Blumhouse pic starring Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill), Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna), Carrie Preston (Claws), Theo Germaine (4400), Austin Crute (Call Your Mother), Monique Kim (What/If), Anna Lore (All American), Cooper Koch (Power Book II: Ghost) and Darwin del Fabro (Dangerous Liaisons), which will debut on the streamer on August 5th. The LGBTQIA+ slasher, formerly known as Whistler Camp, marks the directorial debut of three-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan (Skyfall). It’s a queer empowerment story set at a gay conversion camp that follows camp director Owen Whistler (Bacon), who is...
MOVIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Reveals She Was in Couple’s Therapy With Matthew Lawrence Ahead of Their Divorce: ‘We Definitely Did Try’

Reflecting on the past. Cheryl Burke got candid about her marriage to Matthew Lawrence and the importance of couple's therapy regardless of the outcome. "I think it's very important because emotions sometimes and feelings can get in the way and can get maybe misconstrued and so I'm a huge advocate for that," Burke, 38, said […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'American Pie' Star Files for Divorce From Spouse After More Than 12 Years Together

American Pie alum Thomas Ian Nichols is going to be a single man. His wife of 12 years, Colette Marino, aka DJ Colette, recently filed paperwork requesting a divorce. Collette is a house DJ and vocalist. Per TMZ, Colette lists the date of separation as Sept. 3, 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair tied the knot in Jan. 2007, and they have two minor children together, a son and a daughter. Their son Nolan is 10, and their daughter Zoë is 6.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

135K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy