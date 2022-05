West Pine Middle School Principal Jeni Wiley ’93 was named Principal of the Year for 2022-2023 on April 28, 2022, at a banquet at Pinehurst Country Club. According to the Sandhills Sentinel, Wiley is “a student-centered educator who has worked tirelessly to instill an atmosphere of continuous learning and improvement for both students and staff. If you visit the school campus and classrooms, it is evident that her focus on improving culture and academics resonates with her staff. In addition, Wiley demonstrates an understanding of the importance of communicating with and involving all stakeholders as she engages parents and the community.”

