When Clare and Nate met as coworkers in 2016, they were each seeing someone else; when they reconnected a year later at a mutual friend's housewarming party, the timing was finally on their side. "We had a tight knit group of friends from work who loved to go dancing in New York, particularly to dive bars in the Lower East Side," says Clare. "I had had a crush on Nate for a while—it was over excellent music and cheap beer that our love grew." In March 2020, Nate surprised Clare with a proposal on their favorite bench in Central Park, where they would take their dog for daily walks. "He sat me down, and he had written a book to document the journey of our love," says Clare. "At this point, I was so excited that I nearly passed out from the crying, and he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO