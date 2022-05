MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- You may be seeing more campaign ads on TV, and there's a lot more to come, even though we are still months away from the August primary. Since we live in a battleground state and have a competitive primary it's normal to see a flurry of ads from candidates who are trying to define themselves early on, said Eleanor Powell, an associate professor who studies money in politics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO