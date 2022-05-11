ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers to take on Cowboys on November 13

By TMJ4 Web Staff
NBC 26 WGBA
 1 day ago
The full Packers schedule is expected to be released on Thursday, but ahead of the announcement, the Packers shared game details for week 10.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Packers will take on the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is slated for 3:25 p.m.

What this means is Mike McCarthy, the former head coach of the Packers, will return to Lambeau Field as the head coach of the Cowboys.

This week 10 game is only the second game that we have specific details for. We also know the Packers will take on the Giants during week 5. That game will take place in London.

However, by Thursday, we should have all the details for every week of the season when the full schedule is announced.

Correction: We initially reported this game was on November 10. The correct date is November 13. It has been updated above.

