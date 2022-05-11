ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wednesday Midday Forecast: Heat and humidity continue

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0RT3_0faLVVkp00

THIS AFTERNOON: Hot and humid with a few clouds through the early afternoon. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear for the first part of the night with a few clouds. Low: 69. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few morning clouds followed by evening sunshine. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 70. high: 93. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 93. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers and thunderstorms (better chances later). Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 89. Winds: S 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated, short-lived thunderstorm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 90. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 68. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Wind moves out Thursday, rain moves in for the weekend

Winds won’t be a worry on Thursday, but rain is on the way for the weekend. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will bring clouds with a slight chance of some early showers. There will be a chance for light showers in the evening. The...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon

Strong storms with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon. “Quiet and mild to start off the morning! Sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day before a upper level disturbance near the area increases our
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Nexstar Media Inc
KETV.com

Strong to severe storms likely Friday evening, night

There's a chance for a few more morning showers and storms Friday mainly south of the metro. Strong to severe storms are likely this evening and overnight. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Texas shatters heat record as temperature reaches 112F

Heat records in Texas were toppled when temperatures reached as high as 112F (44C), setting off a heatwave that will engulf much of the central US. The record-setting temperatures occurred on Saturday in Texas, but similar heat records may be felt in other US locales, including an anticipated 90 degrees as far north as the Great Lakes later in the week. According to the Washington Post, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for Central and South Texas, and will likely reissue the warnings as the week continues and the heat wave expands. “If you have outdoor plans,...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Tropical-like weather forecast for eastern US as humidity builds

Warm weather fans across much of the East rejoiced this week as seasonable warmth and sunshine returned to the region following a cool and unsettled Mother's Day weekend. This sunshine, when combined with relatively low humidity made for several beautiful days for residents along the East Coast to soak up springtime warmth. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that this fun in the sun is set to be dampened, due in part to a pesky storm currently churning off the coast of the southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Last day of heat wave, then rain rolls in

Today is the last day of a four-day heat wave. The high temperature will be around 92 degrees. Clouds will move in later tonight. Friday is an impact day because of rain and thunderstorms. Two rounds of storms are possible, and each may bring strong wind and hail. The high temperature will be around 84 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
B93

Record Heat is Possible Saturday: How Hot Will it Actually Feel?

Tomorrow is going to be hot! Meteorologists are forecasting a high temperature of 100 degrees, which if reached, will match the record from back in 2009. This is well above the average of 81 degrees that we normally see during this time of year. Add in the ongoing drought and we have a recipe for a scorching Summer ahead.
WEST, TX
KHQ Right Now

Mountain Showers & Frosty Overnight Lows

Sunshine, mountain showers and below average temperatures will stick around through mid-week, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 50's and low 60's and overnight lows dropping once again into the upper 20's and low 30's once again Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, with freeze warnings that will be in place through 9am. If you did plant over the weekend, make sure to cover your sensitive plants.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Warmer weekend, then slightly cooler

Temperatures will trend upward for the weekend, only to drop a few degrees once the next work week arrives, the National Weather Service said. Today will start cloudy, then clear. Highs will hit 49, with lows dropping to 26. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph day and night. Friday’s...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX26

Floods, tornadoes reported as intense storms strike Midwest

WASHINGTON (TND) — An intense line of storms is hitting the Midwest Wednesday night as an active weather pattern continues throughout the region this week. Hundreds of lightning strikes are being recorded every minute and wind speeds over 60 miles per hour have been reported. A tornado watch is...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters warn of high risk for extreme weather outbreak

AccuWeather forecasters say that the risk of severe weather will ramp up across the North Central states on Thursday afternoon and evening with areas from the Dakotas to western Minnesota facing the most substantial threat. Extremely high winds, large hail and even a few tornadoes will all be possible into Thursday evening. The threats began Wednesday night, with tornado sirens heard in locations such as Target Field, home to Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins.
MINNESOTA STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy