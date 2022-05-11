Wednesday Midday Forecast: Heat and humidity continue
THIS AFTERNOON: Hot and humid with a few clouds through the early afternoon. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear for the first part of the night with a few clouds. Low: 69. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: A few morning clouds followed by evening sunshine. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 70. high: 93. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 93. Winds: S 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers and thunderstorms (better chances later). Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 89. Winds: S 5 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated, short-lived thunderstorm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 90. Winds: SW 5 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 68. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0