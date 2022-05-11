ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

SUNY Broome Students Sleep Out for Homelessness Awareness

By Kathy Whyte
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Some SUNY Broome students, faculty and supporters take to sleeping under the stars to bring awareness to homelessness in the region. The 13th Homelessness Awareness Sleepout was rescheduled for starting at 6 p.m. May...

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Why Is Talking About Mental Health Still Taboo?

It is so sad to me that we are in the year 2022 and mental health still has a negative stigma to it- negative enough that people are ashamed to even talk about it. I was born into a very strict military family and have heard it all from "man up," to "don't cry," to "your feelings don't matter." I am in no way slamming my family but I do understand what it's like to have to square my shoulders, set my eyes ahead, and forge on even when everything inside of me feels like it's dying.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Whale 99.1 FM

Southern Tier Businessman Wins on Derby Long-Shot, Donates to Charity

Luck on a lark is being turned into more luck—for local charities. Businessman Adam Weitsman hit it big at the Kentucky Derby without even having a horse in the running. According to his Facebook page and a report from WIVT TV, Weitsman, sitting with friends at Table 21, decided to place a five-dollar bet on long-shot, last minute entry: horse number 21: Rich Strike, which ended up winning the Derby at 80-to-1 odds. Weitsman says he won an over $70,000 on the Trifecta.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Plans a Return of the Lockdown Law

Republican Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is bringing back a law aimed at shutting down crime-prone locations that was launched in the 1980s by Democrat Mayor Juanita Crabb. Kraham on May 10 announced a return of the lockdown law that allows the city to padlock problem properties. Bob Joseph/WNBF News [file][/caption]
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Broome County, NY
Society
The Whale 99.1 FM

It’s Official, New York Is a Happy Place for College Students

New York might not be the most affordable place to live or own a business but it certainly is a great place for those looking to further their education. While the college season is coming to a close in the next few weeks for students who attend Binghamton University and Broome Community College, there are millions of students all across the United States who are in the throes of trying to figure out where to attend college and the research crunch is on as they try to decide which school, and which state, will be the best fit for them in their secondary learning.
COLLEGES
The Whale 99.1 FM

Gov. Hochul Has COVID/Broome High Community Spread Risk

Add New York Governor Kathy Hochul to the statistics for new cases of COVID-19 detected in the past several days. May 8, the Democrat announced on Twitter that she would be working from home this week after testing positive during routine screening. The Governor is fully vaccinated and got a booster dose last fall at Binghamton University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#March Madness#College Student#F Sa Homeless Sleepout#Syracuse
The Whale 99.1 FM

Three Detained After Binghamton West Side Killing

A man died after he was shot several times in a parking lot on the West Side of Binghamton. Three people who may have been involved in the shooting are being held by police. The man was gunned down in the parking lot of a 12-unit apartment building at 58 Floral Avenue around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Fully Vaccinated Governor Hochul Tests Positive For COVID-19

New York State's Governor, Kathy Hochul tweeted yesterday (5/8) that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and fortunately, asymptomatic. See her Tweet below... Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week. <br><br>A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Whale 99.1 FM

Black Bears Are Out Of Hibernation & Roaming New York State

Question: When are Black Bears active? Answer: Between October and May. Well, the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, that is. Sorry, I'm just being a bit silly. Black Bears, the animal, are normally dormant for up to five months in the winter. And most are active just before sunrise through an hour or so after sunset. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Black Bears are rarely seen by most New Yorkers. They are the 2nd largest mammal in New York State, behind the Moose.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
The Whale 99.1 FM

HEAP Money Available for Air Conditioning in New York

The Home Energy Assistance Program, or “HEAP”, that is widely promoted in the fall to help residents stay warm in the cold months is also valuable for the upcoming summer heat. New York Governor Kathy Hochul last week announced money is being made available for lower income residents...
POLITICS
The Whale 99.1 FM

12 Great Waterfront Homes in New York That You Can Afford!

For many of us it is a dream we have had for a long time. A place to get away from it all. A place of peace and quiet, fun and family. What am I talking about?. Realistically, this may be a dream that is above our means, so the dream continues. A casual look at lakefront or riverfront homes, or even homes with water views, puts a price tag on them out of our reach. Look at some of the homes on the lakes in the Adirondacks. Expect to pay well over two million dollars there, even for a small "camp."
REAL ESTATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Town Named One Of The Best Place For Motorcyclists

Warmer weather here in New York means more and more motorcycles will be on the roads and there is one place in the state that offers riders a great place to hit the open road. According to Autoinsurance.org, Islip, New York is one of the top places for motorcyclists in the entire country. Islip was ranked as the 38th best place in the country for motorcyclists based on three factors.
ISLIP, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy