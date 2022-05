ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash just outside of Rochester. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Scott Tukua, 40, of Rochester, was driving near 18th Avenue and Crimson Ridge Drive Northwest when he went into a ditch, drove across a field, and crashed into some trees in someone’s backyard in the 5900 block of 13th Avenue Northwest.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO