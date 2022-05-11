ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 wounded in two shootings overnight in Jackson Park

By Marissa Parra
 3 days ago

6 people injured after drive-by shooting in Jackson Park 01:38

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Eight people were wounded in two shootings overnight in Jackson Park.

The first shooting happened when two men in an SUV opened fire around 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Richards Drive.

According to police, six people were shot, including two men and four women. The ages of the victims range from 21 to 37 years old.

A 37-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Another woman, 29, was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in serious condition.

Police are searching for the shooters.

That was the second mass shooting in Chicago on Tuesday. Five people were shot less than six miles away in Back of the Yards on Tuesday afternoon. One was killed, two were in critical condition, and two were stabilized.

Police said the victims were all standing outside when a stolen red Mazda pulled up – and an unspecified number of people got out, pulled guns, and shot them all.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the left side of his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About an hour after the shooting on Richards Drive in Jackson Park, a man and a woman were wounded in a shooting in the 6500 block of South Promontory Drive, near Jackson Park Harbor and La Rabida Children's Hospital.

Police said a 30-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were outside when a man started shooting at them. The woman was shot in the leg and taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition. The man was shot in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition.

2 Dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead and eight others are wounded following weekend shootings in the city as of Saturday. Three of the victims are under the age of 18. The first shooting of the weekend happened on the 4300 block of West Adams in West Garfield Park.Police said around 6:50 p.m. Friday, a 16-year-old girl was inside a residence when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and initially reported in critical condition. A person of interest was taken to the area for questioning. A 17-year-old boy...
2 men shot during overnight chaos near Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is in critical condition, and another is wounded following a shooting in The Loop Saturday evening. Police said around 11:41 p.m. both victims were walking with a group of people when two male juveniles fired shots into the group. One of the victims, an unidentified man between 18 and 20, was shot in the neck and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital by the fire department in critical condition. The other victim, 18, was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left hand.Two juveniles are being questioned about the incident, according...
Chicago firefighters rescue 2 from Metra tracks in separate incidents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens were rescued from Metra tracks in separate incidents Saturday, the Chicago Fire Department says. Firefighters rescued an 18-year-old man from the tracks at 92nd and Drexel Avenue Saturday afternoon. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, officials said. CFD also rescued another teenaged boy from the tracks at 73rd and Woodlawn just two hours before the rescue at 92nd and Drexel. That boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with traumatic arrest. 
1 man dead, another wounded in shooting following traffic crash in Douglas Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is killed and another wounded following a shooting in Douglas Park Friday night. Around 11:28 p.m., two men, both 40, were involved in a traffic crash with another vehicle in the 1200 block of South California. A male offender exited the rear seat of the vehicle and fired shots. One of the victims was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital by the fire department with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead. The other 40-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the side of the body. The offender fled on foot and was placed into custody by responding officers, police said.Area Four detectives are investigating.
Firefighters cooling building where 3 women were found dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters are working to cool down a North Side apartment building where three people were found dead. Residents and relatives blame those deaths on sweltering heat. Police and fire officials were on the scene Saturday afternoon at the James Sneider apartments, a building for seniors and people with disabilities in Rogers Park. Residents are devastated, upset and scared. They told CBS 2's Shardaa Gray they have been complaining about the heat to management all week. The city brought a CTA bus to keep residents cool because the cooling center management provided was not enough. Gray went inside to talk...
Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in Old Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in crticial condition after a hit-and-run in Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon. According to police just before 3 p.m., a Chevrolet was traveling southbound on in the 4000 block of North Pulaski Road when it struck a parked Toyota. That Toyota then struck a 48-year-old man. The person driving the Chevrolet fled the scene, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Chicago Police are investigating. No one is in custody.
Girl, 16, shot in head and critically wounded in West Garfield Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head inside a home in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening. At 6:50 p.m., the girl was inside the home in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The girl was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A person of interest was taken in for questioning, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Teen boy, 17, fatally shot in Englewood: police

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Friday night in Englewood on the South Side. About 7:25 p.m., the teen boy was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and...
Police search for driver who hit cyclist in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating the driver who hit a cyclist in Jefferson Park. Police are looking for a white 2011 to 2013 Toyota Highlander that struck a cyclist at the intersection of Melvina Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue around 12:58 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say if you see the vehicle call 911 and give the location and the direction of travel and a quick description including plate number and occupants, but to never approach the vehicle or people inside.Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting information at cpdtip.com.
Thousands of guns recovered by CPD still waiting to be tested, according to police records

CHICAGO (CBS) – For months, the Chicago Police Department has been touting the record number of guns that police have taken off the streets.But with a massive influx of firearms recovered, is ballistics testing able to keep up?CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey is digging into records that show thousands of guns still waiting to be tested."Every illegal gun recovered is a potential life saved."Superintendent David Brown takes every opportunity he can to plug his department's success on the gun recovery front. "There have been 3,682 guns recovered, 1762 people have been arrested in possession of those guns," he said. "In...
Father returns 4 children months after hiding them from mother

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four children last seen in January hidden from their mother, by their father, have been located.Nathaniel Barajas, 2, Jazmyne Barajas, 4, Destiny Barajas, 11, and Breneah Barajas, 13, were last seen on Jan. 14 with their father – 38-year-old Brian Barajas, who has been knowingly hiding his children from their mother. A warrant was issued by Cook County for Child Abduction on Wednesday. No Amber alert had been issued.Police said he has deliberately concealed his four children from his ex-girlfriend, their mother, since January 14.They were believed to be with Barajas or other family members in the West Ridge, Irving Park, or Belmont Cragin community. All four children were returned safe and sound by the father, according to police.  
Police issue alert of armed robberies in Edgewater, Rogers Park areas

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents of recent armed robberies in the Edgewater and Rogers Park areas early Saturday morning. In each incident, armed individuals would approach victims and demand their property while displaying firearms. After taking the victims' property, the subjects then enter into a vehicle and flee the scene.Incident times and locations:·       5500 block of N. Kenmore Ave on May 14, 2022, at 12:10 a.m.·       5600 block of N. Kenmore Ave on May 14, 2022, at 12:30 a.m.·       2100 block of W. Birchwood Ave on May 14, 2022, at 12:53 a.m.· ...
Four people ejected when two three-wheeled motorcycles crash in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured in a crash involving two three-wheeled motorcycles in Grant Park early Thursday. Police were called at 12:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Columbus Drive for the crash involving two Can-Am Spyders. An orange Spyder had rear-ended a silver one, police said. A 41-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were in the orange Spyder, and both were ejected. The man suffered a laceration to the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, while the woman suffered scrapes throughout her body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The silver Spyder was occupied by a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were also both ejected, police said. The man suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, while the woman suffered unspecified trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger in fair condition. No other injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Man in custody after shooting woman during argument in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was taken into custody after shooting a woman during an argument in the Chatham neighborhood Friday. Police said around 8:05 a.m., the woman, 36, got into an argument with a man she knows in the 8700 block of South State Street when he opened fire. The victim got in her car and attempted to flee before crashing into a curb in the 8800 block of South Indiana. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. A 15-month-old boy was in the backseat of the woman's vehicle during the time -- but was not struck. The child was transported to Comer's Children's Hospital as a precaution. The offender tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. Charges are pending. 
