Florida State

The South Florida Morning Show "Rapid Fire" 5-11-22

850wftl.com
 1 day ago

It's Rapid Fire time! We have everything you need to...

www.850wftl.com

850wftl.com

Full Rigor: The Sleepwalking Murder Defense

Randy Herman Jr. continues to fight his murder conviction for the brutal 2017 stabbing of his 21-year-old friend in West Palm Beach, Florida. In March 2017, 911 operators received a murder confession on a call. The caller was Randy Herman Jr. and the deceased was Brooke Preston, a childhood friend.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Popped party balloons spark outrage along Biscayne Bay

Miami police are investigating a video that shows staffers on a boat yesterday disposing of hundreds of party balloons in Biscayne Bay rather than the trash. Apparently, after the party, workers popped the balloons and let the pieces of rubber fall into Biscayne Bay off Coconut Grove. Balloons can harm...
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Toddler dead after falling into septic tank

A 2-year-old boy has died after he fell into a septic tank while visiting a home in North Carolina. The incident was reported on Tuesday, May 10th, at a home on Bonner Road. Authorities say the New York area family was visiting other family members when the incident occurred:. “This...
ACCIDENTS
850wftl.com

1 arrested after video shows crew dumping balloons in bay

Investigators have arrested one person after a yacht crew was captured on video popping balloons and throwing them into Biscayne Bay. 29-year-old David Torres-Bocanegra was taken into custody on Wednesday after video of the incident went viral and got the attention of Miami-Dade Police’s Illegal Dumping Unit. According to the report, a person who chartered the boat says he took the boat out to celebrate his engagement and was not aware of how the employees were getting rid of the balloons: “We went inside, and that was the end of it. We didn’t see the balloons anymore,” he said. “They said, ‘We need to remove the balloons ’cause the balloons can’t go out to sea,’ and I said, ‘OK, cool, not a problem. Take them off, whatever.’” The person who took video of the incident says he tried to get the crew to stop throwing the trash into the water way but the crew ignored him so he started filming. While only one person was arrested, authorities say they issued nine civil citations to the total of $22,500.
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket: Mother’s Day Nightmare

This week on The Docket, a Mother’s Day celebration in Fort Lauderdale ends in gunfire with the daughter shot three times. Did you know it’s illegal to pop balloons and drop the fragments into the water off the South Florida coastline?. And just weeks before the one-year anniversary...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
850wftl.com

Governor’s Hurricane Conference underway in West Palm Beach

As we near the start of hurricane season on June 1st, National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham addressed the Governor’s Hurricane Conference in West Palm Beach yesterday. He says we have had more major hurricanes in the past few years than we have endured since the 1960’s. He...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Scooter rider killed by Brightline train in Broward County

A fatal accident occured Saturday morning involving a woman riding a scooter and a Brightline Train, WPTV reports. A witness to the accident told investigators that the scootor oporator drove around the lowered security gates of the train tracks and the accident happened just a second later. Broward County Sheriff’s...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

39-year-old gang member beats up child in Florida

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he tracked down and beat up a middle school student who reportedly stole a necklace. The incident was reported in Collier County, Florida in March. Officials say the victim stole a necklace from his classmate who happened to be related to...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Man dies while burying body of woman he murdered

Investigators in North Carolina say that a man died while attempting to bury the body of a woman he murdered. The discovery was made at a home in Trenton on Saturday. The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office says that they were called to the home after a witness noticed an unresponsive man lying in a yard.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
850wftl.com

NACA offers home ownership to South Floridians with few strings attached

With South Florida rents the highest in the country, many residents are begging for housing assistance. Well, today the nation’s largest non-profit homeownership and advocacy organization is bringing its first-ever Economic Justice Expo to the Miami Beach Convention Center. Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) CEO Bruce Marks say...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Elderly man shot to death by teens harassing him

Authorities in Houston, Texas are reporting that an elderly man was killed by a group of teens who were harassing him for fun. The incident was reported around 8:00 p.m. on Houston’s North Side near Fulton Street and East Crosstimbers Street. Houston Police say that four teens were walking...
HOUSTON, TX
850wftl.com

Police investigating death of 78-year-old Fort Pierce man

Police in Fort Pierce are reaching out to the public for information pertaining to the death of a 78 year old man, WPTV reports. The unnamed victim was found shot to death in his home on May 6th. According to TCPalm, he had actually sustained several gunshot wounds. Police continue...
FORT PIERCE, FL
850wftl.com

U.S. overdose deaths hit record high in 2021

Data issued by the Centers for Disease Control revealed a sharp increase in U.S. drug overdose deaths and 2021 is deadliest year on record thus far. More than 108,000 people died of drug overdoses last year, an increase of 14,000 deaths compared to 2020. The numbers spiked during the pandemic...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

PSLSO: Beware of rental scams in this exploding housing market

A treasure coast woman found a deal that was too good to be true, a Port St. Lucie home listed on Facebook for $1,400 a month so she knew she had to act fast. After taking a virtual tour she plunked down nearly three grand to rent the home only to find out just before moving day that the landlord was a real estate company not the person she paid on line.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
850wftl.com

Parent upset after finding urinals in girl’s restroom at school

The mother of a middle school child is upset after she says she noticed urinals in the girl’s restroom while visiting the school. The discovery was made at Upper Perkiomen Middle School in Montgomery County, Philadelphia earlier this month. The woman told reporters that she was at the school...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
850wftl.com

Celebrity chef found not guilty of indecent assault, battery

(BOSTON) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been found not guilty of indecent assault and battery for a 2017 incident in Boston. “It’s an understatement to say that Mr. Batali did not cover himself in glory on the night in question. His conduct and his appearance and his demeanor are not befitting of a public person of his stature at that time,” Boston Municipal Court Justice Judge James Stanton said Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA

