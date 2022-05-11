ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 5-11-22

850wftl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWow! This is going to become a national story. We’ll let you...

www.850wftl.com

Fox News

Florida's DeSantis announces massive initial ad reservation with focus on Hispanic voters, in re-election run

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is launching his first ad reservation in his 2022 re-election campaign that's directed towards Spanish-speaking voters. The popular first-term governor with a strong national conservative following announced on Wednesday that he’ll spend a massive $5.3 million to reserve ad time on Spanish language broadcast, cable, radio and digital to run campaign ads.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

DeSantis insists Florida does not have a Disney problem

Hello and welcome to Friday. Spotlight — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wave of attention this week included a rock star welcome on Fox News Thursday night as well as a major write-up in The New York Times. This came on top of a raucous rally in Las Vegas, Nev., where the governor campaigned for longtime friend and Senate candidate Adam Laxalt.
FLORIDA STATE
TheWrap

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Bashed for Telling Florida AG New Disney Law ‘Is Going After Them With a Sledgehammer’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto just could not make his viewers happy Saturday, with many either questioning why he was coming down so hard on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody over a new state law dissolving Walt Disney World’s self-governing status, or questioning why he wasn’t coming down hard enough in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida Democrats' steep climb in governor's race

Hello and welcome to Monday. King Of The Mountain — Well, let’s look at this split screen going on in the Florida’s governor’s race. On one side, Gov. Ron DeSantis is aiming to end the state’s swing state reputation with a solid victory in the fall — including a win with a bigger margin than former President Donald Trump had in 2020 when he carried the state — reports NBC News’ Marc Caputo this morning.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Democratic Florida Gov. candidate Nikki Fried becomes one of the first her colleagues to publicly take off her mask on a plane and then says it was HER PARTY that made it possible to 'get back to normal'

Florida's Democratic Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried celebrated the end of the public transit mask mandate with a photo of her bare face on an airplane, while claiming that her party made that moment possible. 'Peace out to the TSA mask mandate, but also peace and respect to others, whether wearing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

With solar bill veto, Florida Gov. DeSantis slips into something more liberal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The governor was trying to make a point about cartoons the other day when his memory got fogged by false nostalgia. That’s likely to happen when your sparring partner is a gigantic mouse. Gov. Ron DeSantis, while stumping for a fellow Republican in Nevada, claimed the evil animation cabal from Disney was slipping hidden messages […] The post With solar bill veto, Florida Gov. DeSantis slips into something more liberal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL

