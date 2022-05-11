Minimal handgrip force is needed for transcutaneous electrical stimulation to improve hand functions of patients with severe spinal cord injury

Digital papillary adenocarcinoma (DPAC) is a rare tumor of sweat gland origin that preferentially affects the digits and has the potential to metastasize. Its tumor diagnosis can be difficult. Well-differentiated variants of DPAC can be confused with a benign sweat gland tumor, in particular nodular hidradenoma. With the recent detection of HPV42 DNA in DPAC by next-generation sequence analysis, we reasoned that this association could be used for diagnostic purposes. To this end, we performed in situ hybridization for HPV42 on 10 tumors diagnosed as DPAC as well as 30 sweat gland tumors of various histology types, including 8 acral hidradenomas. All DPAC were positive for HPV42. Positive hybridization signals for HPV42 were seen in both primary and metastatic DPACs. All other tumors and normal tissues were negative. This study confirms the association of HPV42 with the tumor cells of DPAC through in situ hybridization. The positive test result in all lesions of DPAC and lack of detection of HPV42 in any of the acral hidradenomas or other sweat gland tumors examined in this series is encouraging for the potential diagnostic utility of the assay. As documented by two scrotal tumors of DPAC, the in situ hybridization test for HPV42 can also help support the rare occurrence of this tumor at a non-acral site.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO