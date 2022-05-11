ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA

Minimal handgrip force is needed for transcutaneous electrical stimulation to improve hand functions of patients with severe spinal cord injury

By Ruyi Huang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpinal cord stimulation enhanced restoration of motor function following spinal cord injury (SCI) in unblinded studies. To determine whether training combined with transcutaneous electrical spinal cord stimulation (tSCS), with or without systemic serotonergic treatment with buspirone (busp), could improve hand function in individuals with severe hand paralysis following SCI, we assessed...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Transcriptomic mapping uncovers Purkinje neuron plasticity driving learning

Cellular diversification is critical for specialized functions of the brain including learning and memory1. Single-cell RNAÂ sequencing facilitates transcriptomic profiling of distinct major types of neuron2,3,4, but the divergence of transcriptomic profiles within a neuronal population and their link to function remain poorly understood. Here we isolate nuclei tagged5 in specific cell types followed by single-nucleus RNA sequencing to profile Purkinje neurons and map their responses to motor activity and learning. We find that two major subpopulations of Purkinje neurons, identified by expression of theÂ genes Aldoc and Plcb4, bear distinct transcriptomic features. Plcb4+, but not Aldoc+, Purkinje neurons exhibit robust plasticity of gene expression in mice subjected to sensorimotor and learning experience. In vivo calcium imaging and optogenetic perturbation reveal that Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons have a crucial role in associative learning. Integrating single-nucleus RNAÂ sequencing datasets with weighted gene co-expressionÂ network analysis uncovers a learning gene module that includes components of FGFR2 signalling in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons. Knockout of Fgfr2 in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons in mice using CRISPR disrupts motor learning. Our findings define how diversification of Purkinje neurons is linked to their responses in motor learning and provide a foundation for understanding their differential vulnerability to neurological disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Examining the variability of neurocognitive functioning in individuals at clinical high risk for psychosis: a meta-analysis

This study aims to meta-analytically characterize the presence and magnitude of within-group variability across neurocognitive functioning in young people at Clinical High-Risk for psychosis (CHR-P) and comparison groups. Multistep, PRISMA/MOOSE-compliant systematic review (PROSPERO-CRD42020192826) of the Web of Science database, Cochrane Central Register of Reviews and Ovid/PsycINFO and trial registries up to July 1, 2020. The risk of bias was assessed using a modified version of the NOS for cohort and cross-sectional studies. Original studies reporting neurocognitive functioning in individuals at CHR-P compared to healthy controls (HC) or first-episode psychosis (FEP) patients were included. The primary outcome was the random-effect meta-analytic variability ratios (VR). Secondary outcomes included the coefficient of variation ratios (CVR). Seventy-eight studies were included, relating to 5162 CHR-P individuals, 2865 HC and 486 FEP. The CHR-P group demonstrated higher variability compared to HC (in descending order of magnitude) in visual memory (VR: 1.41, 95% CI 1.02"“1.94), executive functioning (VR: 1.31, 95% CI 1.18"“1.45), verbal learning (VR: 1.29, 95% CI 1.15"“1.45), premorbid IQ (VR: 1.27, 95% CI 1.09"“1.49), processing speed (VR: 1.26, 95% CI 1.07"“1.48), visual learning (VR: 1.20, 95% CI 1.07"“1.34), and reasoning and problem solving (VR: 1.17, 95% CI 1.03"“1.34). In the CVR analyses the variability in CHR-P population remains in the previous neurocognitive domains and emerged in attention/vigilance, working memory, social cognition, and visuospatial ability. The CHR-P group transitioning to psychosis showed greater VR in executive functioning compared to those not developing psychosis and compared to FEP groups. Clinical high risk for psychosis subjects shows increased variability in neurocognitive performance compared to HC. The main limitation of this study is the validity of the VR and CVR as an index of variability which has received debate. This finding should be explored by further individual-participant data research and support precision medicine approaches.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis identifies the interaction of altered renal tubules with basophils orchestrating kidney fibrosis

Inflammation is an important component of fibrosis but immune processes that orchestrate kidney fibrosis are not well understood. Here we apply single-cell sequencing to a mouse model of kidney fibrosis. We identify a subset of kidney tubule cells with a profibrotic-inflammatory phenotype characterized by the expression of cytokines and chemokines associated with immune cell recruitment. Receptor"“ligand interaction analysis and experimental validation indicate that CXCL1 secreted by profibrotic tubules recruits CXCR2+ basophils. In mice, these basophils are an important source of interleukin-6 and recruitment of the TH17 subset of helper T cells. Genetic deletion or antibody-based depletion of basophils results in reduced renal fibrosis. Human kidney single-cell, bulk gene expression and immunostaining validate a function for basophils in patients with kidney fibrosis. Collectively, these studies identify basophils as contributors to the development of renal fibrosis and suggest that targeting these cells might be a useful clinical strategy to manage chronic kidney disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of HPV42 with digital papillary adenocarcinoma and the use of in situ hybridization for its distinction from acral hidradenoma and diagnosis at non-acral sites

Digital papillary adenocarcinoma (DPAC) is a rare tumor of sweat gland origin that preferentially affects the digits and has the potential to metastasize. Its tumor diagnosis can be difficult. Well-differentiated variants of DPAC can be confused with a benign sweat gland tumor, in particular nodular hidradenoma. With the recent detection of HPV42 DNA in DPAC by next-generation sequence analysis, we reasoned that this association could be used for diagnostic purposes. To this end, we performed in situ hybridization for HPV42 on 10 tumors diagnosed as DPAC as well as 30 sweat gland tumors of various histology types, including 8 acral hidradenomas. All DPAC were positive for HPV42. Positive hybridization signals for HPV42 were seen in both primary and metastatic DPACs. All other tumors and normal tissues were negative. This study confirms the association of HPV42 with the tumor cells of DPAC through in situ hybridization. The positive test result in all lesions of DPAC and lack of detection of HPV42 in any of the acral hidradenomas or other sweat gland tumors examined in this series is encouraging for the potential diagnostic utility of the assay. As documented by two scrotal tumors of DPAC, the in situ hybridization test for HPV42 can also help support the rare occurrence of this tumor at a non-acral site.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinal Cord Injury#Sci
Nature.com

Short-term causal effects of common treatments in ambulatory children and young adults with cerebral palsy: three machine learning estimates

Orthopedic and neurological impairments (e.g., muscle contractures, spasticity) are often treated in children and young adults with cerebral palsy (CP). Due to challenges arising from combinatorics, research funding priorities, and medical practicalities, and despite extensive study, the evidence base is weak. Our goal was to estimate the short-term effectiveness of 13 common orthopedic and neurological treatments at four different levels of outcome in children and young adults diagnosed with CP. The outcome levels considered were body structures, specific gait kinematic deviations, overall gait kinematic deviations, and functional mobility. We used three well-establish causal inference approaches (direct matching, virtual twins, and Bayesian causal forests) and a large clinical gait analysis database to estimate the average treatment effect on the treated (ATT). We then examined the effectiveness across treatments, methods, and outcome levels. The dataset consisted of 2851 limbs from 933 individuals (some individuals underwent multiple treatment episodes). Current treatments have medium effects on body structures, but modest to minimal effects on gait and functional mobility.Â The median ATT of 13 common treatments in children and young adults with CP, measured as Cohen's D, bordered on medium at the body structures level (median [IQR]"‰="‰0.42 [0.05, 0.60]) and became smaller as we moved along the causal chain through specific kinematic deviations (0.21 [0.01, 0.33]), overall kinematic deviations (0.09 [0.03, 0.19]), and functional mobility (-0.01 [-0.06, 0.13]). Further work is needed to understand the source of heterogeneous treatment effects, which are large in this patient population. Replication or refutation of these findings by other centers will be valuable to establish the generalizability of these results and for benchmarking of best practices.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Damaged Liver Tissue Restored Faster Than Ever With Cellular Regeneration Therapy

Salk scientists improve liver regeneration in mice, which could lead to new treatments for liver disease. Mammals can’t typically regenerate organs as efficiently as other vertebrates, such as fish and lizards. Now, Salk scientists have found a way to partially reset liver cells to more youthful states—allowing them to heal damaged tissue at a faster rate than previously observed. The findings, published in the journal Cell Reports on April 26, 2022, reveal that the use of reprogramming molecules can improve cell growth, resulting in greater liver tissue regeneration in mice.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Glutathione prevents high glucose-induced pancreatic fibrosis by suppressing pancreatic stellate cell activation via the ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD pathway

The activation of pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) is the key mechanism of pancreatic fibrosis, which can lead to Î²-cell failure. Oxidative stress is an important risk factor for PSC activation. There is no direct evidence proving if administration of glutathione can inhibit fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. To explore the role of glutathione in pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure induced by hyperglycaemia, we established a rat model of pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. The model was founded through long-term oscillating glucose (LOsG) intake and the setup of a sham group and a glutathione intervention group. In vitro, rat PSCs were treated with low glucose, high glucose, or high glucose plus glutathione to explore the mechanism of high glucose-induced PSC activation and the downstream effects of glutathione. Compared with sham rats, LOsG-treated rats had higher reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in peripheral leukocytes and pancreatic tissue while TGFÎ² signalling was upregulated. In addition, as the number of PSCs and pancreatic fibrosis increased, Î²-cell function was significantly impaired. Glutathione evidently inhibited the upregulation of TGFÎ² signalling and several unfavourable outcomes caused by LOsG. In vitro treatment of high glucose for 72"‰h resulted in higher ROS accumulation and potentiated TGFÎ² pathway activation in PSCs. PSCs showed myofibroblast phenotype transformation with upregulation of Î±-SMA expression and increased cell proliferation and migration. Treatment with either glutathione or TGFÎ² pathway inhibitors alleviated these changes. Together, our findings suggest that glutathione can inhibit PSC activation-induced pancreatic fibrosis via blocking ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD signalling in vivo and in vitro.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
Nature.com

Mechanisms and clinical implications of intervertebral disc calcification

Low back pain is a leading cause of disability worldwide. Intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration is often associated with low back pain but is sometimes asymptomatic. IVD calcification is an often overlooked disc phenotype that might have considerable clinical impact. IVD calcification is not a rare finding in ageing or in degenerative and scoliotic spinal conditions, but is often ignored and under-reported. IVD calcification may lead to stiffer IVDs and altered segmental biomechanics, more severe IVD degeneration, inflammation and low back pain. Calcification is not restricted to the IVD but is also observed in the degeneration of other cartilaginous tissues, such as joint cartilage, and is involved in the tissue inflammatory process. Furthermore, IVD calcification may also affect the vertebral endplate, leading to Modic changes (non-neoplastic subchondral vertebral bone marrow lesions) and the generation of pain. Such effects in the spine might develop in similar ways to the development of subchondral marrow lesions of the knee, which are associated with osteoarthritis-related pain. We propose that IVD calcification is a phenotypic biomarker of clinically relevant disc degeneration and endplate changes. As IVD calcification has implications for the management and prognosis of degenerative spinal changes and could affect targeted therapeutics and regenerative approaches for the spine, awareness of IVD calcification should be raised in the spine community.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Nephrogenic metaplasia in a female person with spinal cord injury: chronic irritation caused by Foley balloon was aggravated by a large uterine fibroid pressing upon the bladder wall for several years: a case report

Chronic irritation caused by urinary catheter may predispose to metaplastic changes in the bladder and very rarely, nephrogenic metaplasia. A 53-year-old lady with T-2 paraplegia and urethral catheter drainage for 27 years presented with haematuria. MRI of pelvis, performed seven years ago, showed a 10"‰cm intramural fibroid within the anterior aspect of the uterine body which was pushing the collapsed urinary bladder containing the Foley catheter to the left. The patient decided to avoid surgery to remove the fibroid at that time. Ultrasound scan of the urinary bladder done now, revealed a polypoidal lesion in the left superolateral wall. Superficial enhancing lesion with no invasion of the bladder wall was seen in the CT urography. Cystoscopy showed extensive catheter reaction, and in the centre, a slightly more papillary area, which was resected. Histology revealed inflamed bladder mucosa showing tubular and papillary structures lined by cuboidal epithelial cells; the features were of nephrogenic metaplasia. The tubular and papillary structures were lined by cells showing positive immunohistochemical staining for CK7 and PAX8.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Tumor release of lactate forces nearby cells into supportive role

Tumors can force neighboring cells into supporting cancer growth by releasing lactate into their local environment, according to researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The findings pave the way for future drug treatments that thwart that defense mechanism to help cancer patients. In the study, published May 10 in Cell Reports,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Stage IV colon cancer patients without DENND2D expression benefit more from neoadjuvant chemotherapy

According to the EPOC study, chemotherapy could improve 5-year disease-free survival of stage IV colon cancer patients by 8.1%. However, more molecular biomarkers are required to identify patients who need neoadjuvant chemotherapy. DENND2D expression was evaluated by immunohistochemistry in 181 stage IV colon cancer patients. The prognosis was better for patients with DENND2D expression than patients without DENND2D expression (5-year overall survival [OS]: 42% vs. 12%, p"‰="‰0.038; 5-year disease-free survival: 20% vs. 10%, p"‰="‰0.001). Subgroup analysis of the DENND2D-negative group showed that patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy achieved longer OS than patients without neoadjuvant chemotherapy (RR"‰="‰0.179; 95% CI"‰="‰0.054"“0.598; p"‰="‰0.003). DENND2D suppressed CRC proliferation in vitro and in vivo. Downregulation of DENND2D also promoted metastasis to distant organs in vivo. Mechanistically, DENND2D suppressed the MAPK pathway in CRC. Colon cancer patients who were DENND2D negative always showed a worse prognosis and were more likely to benefit from neoadjuvant chemotherapy. DENND2D may be a new prognostic factor and a predictor of the need for neoadjuvant chemotherapy in stage IV colon cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ferutinin induces osteoblast differentiation of DPSCs via induction of KLF2 and autophagy/mitophagy

Osteoblast differentiation is critically reduced in various bone-related pathogenesis, including arthritis and osteoporosis. For future development of effective regenerative therapeutics, herein, we reveal the involved molecular mechanisms of a phytoestrogen, ferutinin-induced initiation of osteoblast differentiation from dental pulp-derived stem cell (DPSC). We demonstrate the significantly increased expression level of a transcription factor, Kruppel-like factor 2 (KLF2) along with autophagy-related molecules in DPSCs after induction with ferutinin. The loss-of-function and the gain-of-function approaches of KLF2 confirmed that the ferutinin-induced KLF2 modulated autophagic and OB differentiation-related molecules. Further, knockdown of the autophagic molecule (ATG7 or BECN1) from DPSC resulted not only in a decreased level of KLF2 but also in the reduced levels of OB differentiation-related molecules. Moreover, mitochondrial membrane potential-related molecules were increased and induction of mitophagy was observed in DPSCs after the addition of ferutinin. The reduction of mitochondrial as well as total ROS generations; and induction of intracellular Ca2+ production were also observed in ferutinin-treated DPSCs. To test the mitochondrial respiration in DPSCs, we found that the cells treated with ferutinin showed a reduced extracellular acidification rate (ECAR) than that of their vehicle-treated counterparts. Furthermore, mechanistically, chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) analysis revealed that the addition of ferutinin in DPSCs not only induced the level of KLF2, but also induced the transcriptionally active epigenetic marks (H3K27Ac and H3K4me3) on the promoter region of the autophagic molecule ATG7. These results provide strong evidence that ferutinin stimulates OB differentiation via induction of KLF2-mediated autophagy/mitophagy.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Patterns of functional connectivity alterations induced by alcohol reflect somatostatin interneuron expression in the human cerebral cortex

Acute alcohol administration affects functional connectivity, yet the underlying mechanism is unknown. Previous work suggested that a moderate dose of alcohol reduces the activity of gamma-aminobutyric acidergic (GABAergic) interneurons, thereby leading to a state of pyramidal disinhibition and hyperexcitability. The present study aims to relate alcohol-induced changes in functional connectivity to regional genetic markers of GABAergic interneurons. Healthy young adults (N"‰="‰15, 5 males) underwent resting state functional MRI scanning prior to alcohol administration, immediately and 90Â min after alcohol administration. Functional connectivity density mapping was performed to quantify alcohol-induced changes in resting brain activity between conditions. Patterns of differences between conditions were related to regional genetic markers that express the primary GABAergic cortical interneuron subtypes (parvalbumin, somatostatin, and 5-hydroxytryptamine receptor 3A) obtained from the Allen Human Brain Atlas. Acute alcohol administration increased local functional connectivity density within the visual cortex, sensorimotor cortex, thalamus, striatum, and cerebellum. Patterns of alcohol-induced changes in local functional connectivity density inversely correlated with somatostatin cortical gene expression. These findings suggest that somatostatin-expressing interneurons modulate alcohol-induced changes in functional connectivity in healthy individuals.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Simultaneous assessment of spontaneous cage activity and voluntary wheel running in group-housed mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08349-z, published online 15 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Annika Reuser was incorrectly listed as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Martin Bahls. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to martin.bahls@uni-greifswald.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments: A cross-sectional retrospective study

The aim of the present study was to analyze the incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments in endodontic treatments performed by a specialist, in addition to identifying the dental group, arch, and the root canal thirds in which the fractures occurred more frequently. Digital radiographs and medical records were initially analyzed and resulted in the selection of 561 teeth (1302 canals) treated between 2018 and 2020, using the ProDesign Logic system instruments. These data were reassessed to determine the occurrence of fractures and identify the dental group and root canal thirds in which they occurred. Then, the data were statistically analyzed using the Fisher's Exact Test (p"‰<"‰0.05). The general fracture rates were 8.5 and 3.69%, considering the number of teeth and canals treated, respectively. Mandibular first molars were the teeth most associated with the occurrence of fractures (19.1%). When the arches were compared, there was no statistical difference regarding the number of fractures in the different root canal thirds (p"‰="‰0.307). However, they were more frequent in the apical third in both arches (p"‰="‰0.000). The incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments was relatively high and occurred more frequently in the apical third of molars.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Tumour driver mutations compromise between cancer growth and immune responses

Various theories have tried to explain the frequency and consistency of ‘hotspot’ mutations in many tumour-driving genes across different cancers. A model of the fitness benefit of these mutations shows that fundamental trade-offs occur between a tumour’s growth and its visibility to the immune system, with potential therapeutic implications.
CANCER
Nature.com

Patient-reported outcomes and neurotoxicity markers in patients treated with bispecific LV20.19 CAR T cell therapy

With the rising number of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell treated patients, it is increasingly important to understand the treatment's impact on patient-reported outcomes (PROs) and, ideally, identify biomarkers of central nervous system (CNS) adverse effects. Methods. The purpose of this exploratory study was to assess short-term PROs and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pediatric ventilation liberation: evaluating the role of endotracheal secretions in an extubation readiness bundle

An evidence gap exists regarding the role of endotracheal secretions in pediatric extubation decisions. This study aims to evaluate whether endotracheal secretion burden independently correlates with pediatric extubation failure. Methods. This is a single-center, prospective cohort study of children aged <19 years requiring intubation. Nurses (RN) and respiratory therapists (RT)...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy