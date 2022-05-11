Diagnosis of colour vision deficits using eye movements

Undernutrition is a public health challenge in sub-Saharan countries, including Uganda. In a previous randomized controlled trial (RCT) with a nutrition, hygiene and stimulation education intervention among mothers of 6Â months' old children, we found less caries in the intervention group when the children were 36Â months of age. We now examined the effects of (i) the intervention on the microbiota, (ii) microbiota on caries, and (iii) the intervention and microbiota on caries. The original RCT comprised 511 mother/child pairs whereas in the current study we had access to data from 344/511 (67%) children aged 36Â months. The saliva microbiota was determined using 16S rRNA gene sequencing. Carious lesions (a proxy for dental health) were identified using close-up intra-oral photographs of the upper front teeth. Statistical models were used to determine host-microbiota associations. The intervention had a significant effect on the microbiota, e.g. an increase in Streptococcus abundance and decreases in Alloprevotella and Tannerella. Significant associations between the microbiota and dental caries were identified: Positive associations of Capnocytophaga and Tannerella suggest that these taxa may be deleterious to dental health while negative associations of Granulicatella, Fusobacterium, and Abiotrophia suggest taxa potentially beneficial or benign contributors to dental health. Based on taxonomic profiles, the effects of the intervention and microbiota on dental health may be independent of one another. Educational interventions with emphasis on nutrition and oral hygiene may provide a feasible strategy to decrease progression of childhood caries in low-resource settings.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO