PUBLIC MEETING: COLDWATER ROAD CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

May 11, 2022 - The City of Fort Wayne invites the public to attend a public meeting for an overview of the Coldwater Road Corridor Improvement Project.

The meeting will be held at Maple Creek Middle School, 425 Union Chapel Road, on Thursday, May 26, 2022, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. The meeting will also be recorded and posted online at Facebook.com/CityofFortWayne.

A&Z Engineering is completing the design of corridor improvements along Coldwater Road between E. Dupont Road and Union Chapel Road. This project will include pedestrian facilities within the corridor that will meet ADA compliance, urban street design with curb and gutter, drainage improvements with new storm sewers, green infrastructure, street lighting and urban landscaping. The project is planned to be constructed in two phases and bid through the Board of Public Works, with construction expected to begin in late 2023 or 2024 and end in 2026 or 2027.

During the meeting, a team from the City of Fort Wayne will discuss the overview of the project, proposed improvements to the corridor, and the tentative timeline. There will be time for questions from the public, as well.