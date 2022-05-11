ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

PUBLIC MEETING: COLDWATER ROAD CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

Fort Wayne, Indiana
 2 days ago

May 11, 2022 - The City of Fort Wayne invites the public to attend a public meeting for an overview of the Coldwater Road Corridor Improvement Project.

The meeting will be held at Maple Creek Middle School, 425 Union Chapel Road, on Thursday, May 26, 2022, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. The meeting will also be recorded and posted online at Facebook.com/CityofFortWayne.

A&Z Engineering is completing the design of corridor improvements along Coldwater Road between E. Dupont Road and Union Chapel Road. This project will include pedestrian facilities within the corridor that will meet ADA compliance, urban street design with curb and gutter, drainage improvements with new storm sewers, green infrastructure, street lighting and urban landscaping. The project is planned to be constructed in two phases and bid through the Board of Public Works, with construction expected to begin in late 2023 or 2024 and end in 2026 or 2027.

During the meeting, a team from the City of Fort Wayne will discuss the overview of the project, proposed improvements to the corridor, and the tentative timeline. There will be time for questions from the public, as well.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
City
Dupont, IN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Infrastructure#Coldwater#Design#Urban Construction#Maple Creek Middle School#A Z Engineering#Ada#The Board Of Public Works
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy