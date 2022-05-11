RSO’s David Stewart Wiley celebrated for 25 years in Roanoke

Dr. Pepper Park has announced that the Blues Traveler concert previously scheduled for Thursday, May 12th , is being postponed to a later date. Unfortunately, due to illness, tomorrow night’s show is cancelled, and will be rescheduled for a later date. Hold on to your tickets and they will be honored for the rescheduled show. Refunds will also be available once a new date is confirmed. Details on the reschedule will be announced as soon as possible via our socials, email blasts and ticketing system.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO