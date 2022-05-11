ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

RSO’s David Stewart Wiley celebrated for 25 years in Roanoke

By Gene Marrano
wfirnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Saturday was a very special day...

wfirnews.com

Smith Mountain Eagle

Bluegrass Music Series returns to state park

Four bands have been scheduled for this year’s Ray Judd’s Music in the Park at Smith Mountain Lake State Park. The decades-long summer series is sponsored by the park’s Friends group. The bands will appear on the fourth Saturdays of the month as follows:. • May 28...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Roanoke, VA
Virginia Entertainment
Roanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Montana Plains Bakery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Just about everyone has a favorite bakery but do you love yours enough to leave your career to work there? One bakery in Lynchburg has that effect on people and we’ll show you why in this week’s Hometown Eats. Tucked at the end of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley restaurant to close after 32-plus years

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A restaurant staple in the Roanoke Valley is closing after almost 33 years. Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine will serve its final customers later this month. The restaurant opened in 1989 on Market Street on the Roanoke City Market before moving to a larger location atop...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Blues Traveler postponed at Dr. Pepper Park tomorrow

Dr. Pepper Park has announced that the Blues Traveler concert previously scheduled for Thursday, May 12th , is being postponed to a later date. Unfortunately, due to illness, tomorrow night’s show is cancelled, and will be rescheduled for a later date. Hold on to your tickets and they will be honored for the rescheduled show. Refunds will also be available once a new date is confirmed. Details on the reschedule will be announced as soon as possible via our socials, email blasts and ticketing system.
wfxrtv.com

Duck Donuts hosts family fun event, Duck, Duck, Jeep on Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — You’ve probably heard of Duck, Duck, Goose, but what about Duck, Duck, Jeep?. The Roanoke Valley Jeep Club and Duck Donuts are teaming up to host a fun community event on Sunday. Those who drop by will have a chance to place a rubber duck on their favorite Jeep. Then the Jeep that has the most ducks wins a special prize.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bojangles reintroduces Neighborhood Needs Program

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Bojangles is starting up its campaign to help families in need. The company is reintroducing its Neighborhood Needs Program. Bojangles says that during the program, that every purchase of a Cajun Filet Biscuit between Wednesday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 25, the restaurant will donate $1 to the Daniels Family.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins for 540 area code

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Starting Saturday, seven digits won’t be enough to connect a call. You’ll need to dial 10 digits, including the area code. “Nobody’s phone number will change. If you have a 540 phone number, you will keep that,” said Ford Carson, Communications Specialist with the State Corporation Commission.
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WSET

Gabe's store opening on Wards Road in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're a savvy shopper, you will definitely want to check out this new store coming to the Lynchburg area. Gabe's department store is opening on Wards Road in the building that was previously Burlington Coat Factory. The company is having a hiring event at...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Local church seeing much different trend than other churches

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A recent Gallup poll suggests fewer people belong to a house of worship. At least one church is seeing that change but another said they are seeing the exact opposite. Pastor Drew Price of New Beginnings Church in Harrisonburg said his church continues to grow even...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WFXR

World record fallfish caught from Virginia’s Cowpasture River

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record […]
RICHMOND, VA
WFXR

Something Wild: Virginia’s trout gem shines

FALLING SPRING, Va. (WFXR) — “Wild thing, you make my heart sing…” Wild Thing, The Troggs Of course, the wild things we are talking about are trout. The Jackson River between Lake Moomaw and Covington is one of the few self-sustaining wild trout streams in Virginia. All of the trout in that stretch are spawned […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia residents continue to feel impacts of inflation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The parking lot of the Roanoke Sam’s Club was filled with cars Wednesday, some drivers grabbing groceries and others filling up on gas. But whether it’s at the pump or inside the store, something that remains on residents’ minds is the impact of higher prices.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crime update, job fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission will meet today. The police department will give an update on crime in the city. It will also get an update on youth and gang violence prevention. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Belmont Branch Library.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

