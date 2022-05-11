ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

The Two Giant Anteaters At The Abilene Zoo Are Developing Nicely

By Rudy Fernandez
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The two Giant Anteater pups that were born at the Abilene Zoo back on March 28, 2022, are growing up so nice, healthy, and fast. These two babies are now one month old as they continue to cross milestones. The male of the two Giant Anteaters continues to grow...

