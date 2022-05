Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Scott County, Indiana, and overlapping taxing districts that the Scott County Redevelopment Commission, will meet for their annual meeting in the Commissioners Room, Suite 128, 1 East McClain Ave, Scottsburg, IN at 10:30 a.m. on the 25th day of May, 2022, for their annual meeting and to consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

