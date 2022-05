Determined to make some of the best Apple accessories your gadgets could ever wish for, PITAKA’s back with an aramid fiber iPhone case that protects your smartphone without sacrificing sleekness. The Fusion Weaving MagEZ Case 2 is available for all iPhone 13 makes, and comes constructed from Aramid fibers (which are as tough as carbon fibers, but more flexible too) with an overall thickness of 0.055 inches or a mere 1.4 millimeters. The case wraps right around your phone, with cutouts that let you access the buttons and the ports, as well as a camera cutout with a protective lip to prevent your iPhone’s camera from any physical impact. Moreover, the Fusion Weaving MagEZ Case 2 is also MagSafe compatible and works with virtually all of PITAKA’s own MagEZ 2.0 accessories, from the MagEZ Slider to the wireless charging car mount MagEZ Car Mount Pro, and even the MagEZ Wallet 2.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO