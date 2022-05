After a long stint in real estate, Lacy Clark decided to quit corporate America and pursue her 10-year dream: owning a food truck. Clark launched The Wine Trough last spring and since that time has traveled to virtually every corner of Indiana, quickly becoming a hit at venues throughout the state. The self-professed “mamapreneur” says she wanted to put an emphasis on local sourcing, including everything from wine, meats and even the wood used to build out the interior of the trailer that serves as the bar.

