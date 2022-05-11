ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Maaco Senior Vice President Hannah Whitesides Recognized As Top Young Leader By Charlotte Business Journal 40 Under 40 Awards Program

By Maaco Collision Repair, Auto Painting
franchising.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Maaco continues to earn top awards and recognition for its strong 2021 performance, strategic leadership, brand reinvention, and innovative approach to customer engagement as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. The architect of the Maaco brand reinvention, Hannah...

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

Related
franchising.com

CARSTAR Franchise Partners, Vendors, Insurance Carriers, and Industry Leaders to Gather for Collision Repair Industry's Premier MSO Network Event in Nashville

CARSTAR Conference 2022 to Be Held July 13 to 15, 2022 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville. May 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. - CARSTAR is planning a gathering for its North American franchise partners, vendors, insurance carriers, and industry leaders in Nashville this summer. CARSTAR will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
franchising.com

Express Subsidiary Specialized Recruiting Group Announces Key Promotions

May 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // OKLAHOMA CITY - The Specialized Recruiting Group, an Express Employment Professionals company, announces promotions for three key positions today. Instrumental in developing many core foundational elements for the group, John Thomas will step into the role of Specialized Recruiting Group Vice President and oversee...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
franchising.com

Mandy Rowe Named as President of True REST Franchising

New Position Leads Business and Franchising Operations. May 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // SAN DIEGO - True REST Float Spa announces Mandy Rowe as its new president. Rowe was formerly the director of sales and construction of True REST Float Spa. She will continue expanding the holistic brand's expertise in natural therapies and growing its wellness franchise business.
BUSINESS
franchising.com

Positively Impacting Its Guests, Altitude Encourages Franchisees to "Work Happy!"

Altitude Trampoline Park, leading the charge in bringing active family fun to more communities across the United States, aims to provide prospects with the most fulfilling franchise experience possible through its uplifting company culture and values. The family entertainment brand’s Jump Life? mission is the driving force that encourages its...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
franchising.com

Central Bark Appoints Robert W. Crawford as Chief Executive Officer

May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Central Bark recently announced that Robert W. “Bob” Crawford has been appointed as chief executive officer. Crawford comes to Central Bark from his role as president and CEO of Brook Furniture Rental, a national high end / high touch service company where he oversaw a team of 400 professionals delivering furniture in 26 states. During his tenure, he took Brook from a regional player in the industry to a national leader through innovation, new service lines, expansion, and operational improvements across the system. Prior to Brook Furniture Rental, he served as the director of North American marketing for Coca-Cola’s QSR (quick service restaurant) portfolio with revenue of more than $1.9 billion. Earlier in his career, Crawford was a brand manager for the Quaker Oats Company where he held full profit and loss responsibility for a $40 million new business unit and gained management experience in the pet food and pet treats businesses.
PETS
franchising.com

Assisted Living Locators CEO Angela Olea Named To 2022 Phoenix Titan 100

May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // PHOENIX, Ariz. - Titan CEO and headline sponsors, Class VI Partners and Wipfli LLP, are pleased to announce Assisted Living Locators CEO Angela Olea as a 2022 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.
PHOENIX, AZ
franchising.com

ManageMowed Launches Fresh Approach to Commercial Landscape Management in St. Louis County

Local Entrepreneur Launches Innovative Landscape Management Concept Serving Commercial Properties and Facilities in St. Louis County. May 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ST. LOUIS - ManageMowed, a commercial landscape management franchise, announced today the signing of a new franchise agreement to grow its presence in Missouri. Differentiated by its innovative...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
franchising.com

BODYBAR Pilates Expanding Fast with Friendly, Flexible Approach to Fitness Franchising

BODYBAR Pilates, the studio franchise known for its integrative workouts that unite core Pilates principles with modern exercise training, is primed to build upon its strong growth from 2021. The brand has celebrated three openings already this year in Kansas City, Missouri; Lakewood Ranch, Florida; and Wichita, Kansas; and has several dozen additional locations in its development pipeline.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maaco#40 Under 40#Senior Vice President#Awards Program#Driven Brands
franchising.com

A New Subscription-Based Maintenance Program is Announced by Tommy Car Wash Systems

May 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // This month, Tommy Car Wash Systems, a car wash equipment manufacturer, announced the launch of a new subscription-based maintenance program, called Direct Service Program. Available for customers who have purchased equipment from the company, the program provides on-demand service and assistance with any wash-related maintenance projects. Tommy Car Wash Systems Service and Support department’s goal with this new service is to ensure their customer’s car washes are operating at optimal performance and to provide routine maintenance work to prevent the unforeseen downtime of a wash.
CARS
franchising.com

College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® Signed Endorsement Deal With University of Florida Women's Gymnastics

May 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // GAINESVILLE, FL, - College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® signed an endorsement deal with the University of Florida Women's Gymnastics team on Monday, May 9. The recent signing event took place at the University of Florida and featured athletes from the women's gymnastics team and key College HUNKS representatives, including Peter Roghaar, Owner of the Gainesville College HUNKS.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
franchising.com

Chicken Salad Chick To Celebrate Opening Of Fourth Indianapolis-Area Restaurant, May 18

Fast-casual eatery to offer local grand opening specials and giveaways, including Free chicken salad for a year!. May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // Chicken Salad Chick is bringing more of its made-from-scratch chicken salad concept to North Indianapolis as the company announces the opening of its Carmel restaurant. Located at 12751 N Pennsylvania Street, the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, May 18 with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. and doors opening at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
franchising.com

The Red Chickz Signs Their First Bunch of Franchise Deals

The LA-based Nashville Hot Chicken franchise is bringing the heat with new locations in Texas and California. May 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, CA - The Red Chickz is thrilled to announce that within the first 100 days of 2022, they have signed 18 units and have more than a dozen deals in the pipeline in Houston, Texas, as well as densely-populated areas in California such as Los Angeles, San Diego, Long Beach, Fresno, and Orange County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
franchising.com

Gyroville Continues to Master all Supply Chain Issues

May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // Fort Lauderdale, FL. - Gyroville has been faced with the same supply chain issues that have plagued every company in the US during the last two years. In addition to the difficulties sourcing products, there have also been enormous increases in the costs of raw materials. This has forced many restaurants to make major changes to menus if they were even able to remain open for business. For Gyroville, they have had the good fortune of being able to successfully work through these issues. Through a strong partnership with their national distributor, Sysco, and an excellent working relationship with manufacturers producing key items, Gyroville has been able to stay ahead of major issues that could have impacted their supply chain.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
franchising.com

Cambridge Circus Welcomes Slim Chickens

Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Celebrates New United Kingdom Location in Cambridge Circus, London. May 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening in London’s West End. Multi-unit operating group Boparan Restaurant Group is at the helm of this location.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
franchising.com

Chicken Salad Chick Grows Arkansas Footprint With Second Little Rock-Area Restaurant

Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening in North Little Rock on May 11th. May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Chicken Salad Chick announced today the grand opening of its newest restaurant in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This location marks Chicken Salad Chick’s fifth restaurant in Arkansas and second in the Little Rock area. Located at 3901 Warden Road, Chicken Salad Chick North Little Rock will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, May 11, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
franchising.com

Duck Donuts® Announces Las Vegas Expansion

Duck Donuts Shop on Las Vegas Boulevard Will Feature Made-to-Order Donuts and Boozy Milkshakes. May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // MECHANICSBURG, PA - 2022 is looking even sweeter for the Las Vegas Strip. Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made To Order!® donuts is excited to announce one of its tenured franchise partners, Gary Kopel, has a signed a lease to bring the Pennsylvania-based brand’s first Nevada location to the Las Vegas market. The shop will be located at 3615 S Las Vegas Boulevard in the Grand Bazaar Shops in front of Bally’s and across from Caesar’s Palace and Bellagio, right in the heart of the electric Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
franchising.com

CycleBar Partners with CELSIUS to Fuel Riders Across the Country

May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. - CycleBar announced today it has partnered with Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CELH), making CELSIUS the official energy drink of CycleBar. Riders can now stay active and energized in and out of the CycleTheater with CELSIUS drinks available for purchase across CycleBar studios.
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy