A developer’s plan to build 1,340 apartments on the Halletts Point peninsula got the approval of Community Board 1 Tuesday night. The board voted 19-14 in favor of the rezoning application that involves the construction of three residential towers – one 22 stories, another 31 stories and a third 35 stories—on a 3.8-acre industrial site on the peninsula.

REAL ESTATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO