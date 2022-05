At age 15, Larry Baeder put the violin down to focus on guitar, a decision that would affect the lives of countless musicians and fans. Baeder’s father was attending college in Philadelphia when Larry was born. The family moved back to Kansas City shortly thereafter. Larry is one of those special individuals who was born with the natural ability to grasp and understand music. At age 5, he began learning to play the violin. His parents were quite strict and encouraged him to practice three times daily and to focus on his gift. By age 16, Baeder was playing guitar professionally.

