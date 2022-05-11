Dolly Parton Is Reportedly Only Reachable By Fax Machine

Fax machines are pretty outdated at this point but some businesses still use them. Turns out, one very famous country singer favors them as her main form of communication. Reba McEntire recently revealed that Dolly Parton only uses a fax machine instead of a smartphone. She even admitted that it is the only way she knows how to get in touch with Dolly.

Reba said that she was working with Dolly on a reimagined version of her song “Does He Love You.” In order to reach Dolly, she said she had to send her a fax. Reba added, “That’s the only way I know to get ahold of her.”

Dolly Parton only uses a fax machine

GRAND OLE OPRY 60th ANNIVERSARY, from left, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, aired January 14, 1986, ©CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

She explained, “I even asked Kenny Rogers one time. I said, ‘Do you have Dolly’s cell number?’ He said, ‘No.’ So you fax her.” Dolly seems to like her privacy, especially since her husband Carl Dean prefers to stay out of the spotlight altogether. He hasn’t been seen in public for decades and prefers a quiet life at home.

STRAIGHT TALK, Dolly Parton, 1992. ph. Don Smetzer / © Buena Vista / courtesy Everett Collection

Even so, it begs the question, how does Dolly update her social media accounts? Perhaps she has a team to help her or a cell phone that she keeps private. Either way, it is definitely interesting to hear that Dolly prefers such a nostalgic way of messaging others.

Fax machine / Wikimedia Commons

Do you still use a fax machine like Dolly? Can you imagine only using faxes to keep track of your business dealings?