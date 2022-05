Information from Seattle Department of Transportation. The Spokane Street Bridge (Low Bridge) is closed due to an electrical issue. Crews are en route to evaluate the issue. Currently there is no estimated time of when the bridge will re-open. SDOT advises people who are authorized to drive on the bridge as well as people who walk, bike, roll and use an electric foot scooter on the low bridge pedestrian path to find alternate routes.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO