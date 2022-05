Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has been ruled out of game five against the Philadelphia 76ers with a lingering hamstring injury. The veteran Miami Heat point guard has battled injuries for the entirety of the regular season and the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Injuries have defined this playoff series between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no word on Lowry’s availability for game six or a potential game seven as of right now.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO