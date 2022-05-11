“Jim Rome is the Kirk Cousins of sports broadcasting” Fans are shocked to see Jim Rome right behind Tom Brady on list of richest sportscaster

"Unlike Tony Romo, Brady will not be entertaining in the booth. Or insightful. Or excited. Or even alive, really," Drew Magary says of NFL QB legend's 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports. "What he WILL be is meticulous about withholding his candor, which is of course what we all love from someone paid to give us a candid look into the sport. Tom Brady is a strategically dull man, forever drawing inspiration from the lobotomized. He can’t even make kissing his own son on the mouth all THAT compelling. When he takes over the Fox booth alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt, he’ll almost certainly prove as useless a commentator as Joe Montana turned out to be (Montana joined NBC as a studio guy and lasted a Chevy Chase-esque nine weeks before quitting). I still believe, much to my detriment, that there’s an interesting person somewhere inside Brady. But if such a person truly exists within that Plasticine melon of his, he’s never letting it come out, no matter how well compensated he may be. It’s not worth his time, and he believes that you, the little people, are better off being stupid anyway. So, with that in mind, allow me to prepare you in advance for Brady’s ascension to the realm of color guys by mapping out, to the exact word, 42 things he will say while on the air."

