Tampa, FL

“Jim Rome is the Kirk Cousins of sports broadcasting” Fans are shocked to see Jim Rome right behind Tom Brady on list of richest sportscaster

By Somdeb Khaskel
firstsportz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFox Sports has absolutely stunned the world by announcing that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be joining them as an NFL analyst once his playing days are over. Fox Sports have offered Tom Brady a mammoth contract worth $375 million for 10 years which makes him the...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

TAMPA, FL
