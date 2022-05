Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - Speed is listed as a contributing factor in a deadly traffic crash in the Twin Cities. And the victim was not wearing a seatbelt. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting the wreck happened around 5:00 pm Saturday in Roseville. The State Patrol report says a car driven by 46-year-old Earl Anderson of Brooklyn Park was exiting Highway 36 when it went into a ditch, hit a fence, and rolled several times. It then struck some trees before coming to a rest.

