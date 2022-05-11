ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams considered trading up for Logan Bruss: 'We need this lineman, we need a starter'

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0Ili_0faKnP2200

You could tell the Los Angeles Rams were thrilled with landing Logan Bruss at No. 104 overall in the third round because Les Snead turned down offers to trade back and accumulate picks. Not only did he decline those offers, but he and Sean McVay considered trading up to make sure they could select Bruss in the third round.

A new behind-the-scenes video from the Rams’ “Inside The Draft” series showed McVay and Snead discussing the possibility of calling the Browns about the 99th overall pick. They chose not to, which worked out in their favor and allowed them to keep the sixth-rounder they would have traded.

“We gotta really ask ourselves, though, if we’re going to give up a sixth, is that not (worth it)?” McVay asked.

“Oh, is a sixth-round pick worth a starting guard? Yes. The answer is yes,” Snead replied.

McVay: “I know that. That’s what I’m saying. At what point are we bidding against ourselves, though? Do we need to get in front of any of these teams but also be aware that we’re not competing. … Should we call Cleveland? I would just say, what’s the worst thing for calling one of these teams? What’s the worst thing they’re going to say? In all seriousness, we have a guy that we identify, or do you say sit tight for the next six picks and trust it? But I know this: We’ve gotten to 98, it takes so little to get up there. Is it worth it? I’m just throwing out possibilities.

“We need this lineman. We need a starter.”

The Chiefs at No. 103 were the last hurdle in the Rams’ way. And McVay knew that as long as their pick wasn’t Bruss, the Rams would get their guy.

“This is going to work out exactly like we wanted to,” McVay said.

It’s obvious that McVay really liked Bruss, and that he’s not overly confident in the other guards the Rams have on the roster as they attempt to replace Austin Corbett. Bruss won’t be handed the starting job, but given the way the Rams are talking about him, he has a great chance to take the field in Week 1 between Rob Havenstein and Brian Allen.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

John Elway Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

The Denver Broncos entered this offseason with one main goal: acquire a star quarterback. They checked off that box by trading for Russell Wilson. Speaking to the media this week, Broncos president of football operations John Elway had nothing but good things to say about Wilson. "He was the piece...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bears Release Quarterback Following Wednesday's Signing

No emergency quarterback for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, the team decided to stick to three QBs on its roster heading into 2022. Per the Bears' official handle, Chicago announced the signing of veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, choosing to waive QB Ryan Willis in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Terrell Owens has been traded in the Fan Controlled Football League

The first ever trade in Fan Controlled Football involved NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. According to their website, The owners of the Beasts, Knights and Zappers have aligned on a three way trade that would include a mix of player and pick swaps including:. Knights:. Trade – QB Dentarrius...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Wide Receiver Today

Fifth-year wide receiver Kieth Kirkwood is reportedly meeting with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old wideout appeared in just three games for the Carolina Panthers this past season. Kirkwood signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Chiefs Have Signed Player 4 Days After Cutting Him

Austin Reiter is heading back to Kansas City, again. Two months ago, the Chiefs brought back their former starting center, who played six games with the Miami Dolphins and one for the New Orleans Saints. However, they released Reiter on Friday in a string of post-draft cuts. Four days later,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Former Super Bowl Champion Rips Wilson, Broncos to Shreds

The 2022 Denver Broncos hype train has reached an increasingly high rate of speed this offseason with Russell Wilson serving as the conductor. Thanks to the blockbuster arrival of the veteran quarterback, orange-and-blue-speckled optimism is as feverish as it's been in more than a half-decade when the franchise was last relevant.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It’s been a wild offseason for the NFL so far and the craziness just won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise has hit a bump in the road. On Thursday, Jerry Jeudy was recently arrested. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back Signs With Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have added a two-time Super Bowl champion to their backfield. On Tuesday, the team announced they have signed running back Sony Michel, who spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Michel signed a one-year contract with Miami.
NFL
FanSided

NFL Trade: Raiders acquire an old Josh McDaniels favorite from Patriots

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders struck an early morning trade to send an old Josh McDaniels favorite out west. Hearing that a trade has been made this NFL offseason feels more normal than it seemingly ever has in the past. The entire start of the new league year was defined by moving pieces, and monolithic pieces at that.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy