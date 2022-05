(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The Department of Workforce Development wants to help new teen workers find a good place for their first job this summer. Equal Rights Division administrator Jesús Villa says the department has put together a short series of videos talking about finding and keeping a job. "Talk to them about their wage rights, you know, what they need to know about overtime, how to deal with harassment in the workplace, a little bit about apprenticeship and other topics like that.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO